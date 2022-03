Java Developer Manager

Purpose :

To design, implement, maintain code changes and support applications.

Minimum Requirements:

National Diploma or Degree in IT

8 years working experience as a Senior Java Developer of which 4 years must have been on people management.

Experience in SpringBoot, DOKA, Note-J, SOAP, etc.

Java Certification

Good troubleshooting skills

Key Performance Areas:

Developing Code

Unit Testing & Quality Assurance

Implementation

Communication & Customer Service

Research & Design

Application Support

People & budget management

Project management

Stakeholder liaison

Desired Skills:

Java Programming

Java

Javascript

People Management

SpringBoot

IT Software Development

SOAP

Note-J

SDLC

Project Management

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Banking

More than 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Pension Fund

Performance Bonus

Learn more/Apply for this position