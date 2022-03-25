Machine Learning Engineer

This opportunity enables you to support data science projects and solutions by leveraging service engineering and Machine Learning Operations experience to solve a variety of use cases across the Client’s Group
MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE
- 3-year degree/ diploma preferably in Computer Science, Mathematics, Statistics, Machine Learning or a related field.
- 3-5 years relevant experience
FUNCTIONAL KNOWLEDGE
- Relational and non-relational database foundational knowledge
- ML engineering knowledge (Python, Scala, Shell scripting, Kubernetes, Fast API, Cloud Run, Docker, PyTorch, Yaml)
- Cloud ML Ops knowledge (Cloud Source Repositories, Automated Build and Release Management, Container Registry Management and Secure Endpoint Orchestration)
- ML Ops CI/CD and cloud deployment best practises
- Cloud containerisation knowledge, standards and deployment options
- Cloud computing and platform management (GCP, Azure, AWS, etc.)
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma