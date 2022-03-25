Machine Learning Engineer

Mar 25, 2022

This opportunity enables you to support data science projects and solutions by leveraging service engineering and Machine Learning Operations experience to solve a variety of use cases across the Client’s Group

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

  • 3-year degree/ diploma preferably in Computer Science, Mathematics, Statistics, Machine Learning or a related field.
  • 3-5 years relevant experience

FUNCTIONAL KNOWLEDGE

  • Relational and non-relational database foundational knowledge
  • ML engineering knowledge (Python, Scala, Shell scripting, Kubernetes, Fast API, Cloud Run, Docker, PyTorch, Yaml)
  • Cloud ML Ops knowledge (Cloud Source Repositories, Automated Build and Release Management, Container Registry Management and Secure Endpoint Orchestration)
  • ML Ops CI/CD and cloud deployment best practises
  • Cloud containerisation knowledge, standards and deployment options
  • Cloud computing and platform management (GCP, Azure, AWS, etc.)

Desired Skills:

  • Cloud
  • AWS
  • Azure
  • Google Cloud Platform
  • GCP
  • python
  • container
  • docker
  • kubernetes
  • Machine learning

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

