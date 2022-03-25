Machine Learning Engineer

This opportunity enables you to support data science projects and solutions by leveraging service engineering and Machine Learning Operations experience to solve a variety of use cases across the Client’s Group

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

3-year degree/ diploma preferably in Computer Science, Mathematics, Statistics, Machine Learning or a related field.

3-5 years relevant experience

FUNCTIONAL KNOWLEDGE

Relational and non-relational database foundational knowledge

ML engineering knowledge (Python, Scala, Shell scripting, Kubernetes, Fast API, Cloud Run, Docker, PyTorch, Yaml)

Cloud ML Ops knowledge (Cloud Source Repositories, Automated Build and Release Management, Container Registry Management and Secure Endpoint Orchestration)

ML Ops CI/CD and cloud deployment best practises

Cloud containerisation knowledge, standards and deployment options

Cloud computing and platform management (GCP, Azure, AWS, etc.)

Desired Skills:

Cloud

AWS

Azure

Google Cloud Platform

GCP

python

container

docker

kubernetes

Machine learning

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

