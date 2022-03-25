Office Relocation Project Manager

Purpose

The Project Manager will oversee the relocation of the head office to the new head office building and ensure that all facilities management services are provided for and also oversee the refurbishment of phase 2 and 3 office kit out at the new building.

Key Responsibilities

The development of an overall project plan for the move and the monitoring of implementation.

Oversee and co-ordinate all relocation activities as follows; ensure the relocation of the office is delivered to agreed time, cost and standard, ensure the project is correctly structured with an overall plan and artefacts as agreed, work with internal teams/committees/structures to ensure they are structured and supported in line with the required timescales and that their needs and requirements are taken into consideration, to manage the delivery of allocated teams/individuals (Internal as well as external), oversee the physical fit out of the new location, the move of staff, furniture, office equipment, collaborate with departments with special furniture and equipment to support their move and installations at the new location.

Develop or review current policies/SOP/guidelines/practices to take advantage of the new location.

Development of a comprehensive change management plan (Pre move, during the move and post the move) and oversee its implementation.

Ensure all Contracts/Agreements, Reports, SLA, Policies, SOPs are developed and approved to enable on boarding at the new head office.

Conduct on boarding sessions/engagement with staff and stakeholders at the new building to ensure all have settled into the new building.

The development of a project plan on the phase 2 and phase 3 of office fit out at the new building.

Requirements and Experience

A relevant Bachelor’s degree in fields such as, Real Estate, Facilities Management, Finance or Social Sciences

8 years’ experience in Real Estate/Facilities Management of which 2 years must have been in a senior management position

A proven record of change management experience and record of having lead major office relocation projects

Knowledge of public sector regulations guiding management of facilities will be an added advantage

Project Management experience

Report Writing Skills and Presentation skills

Stakeholder Management Skills

Experience of presenting to Boards, Exco and Senior Management

