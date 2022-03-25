Short-term contract role for Infrastructure Senior Project Manager, the client is based in Cape Town
Experience Required:
- Minimum of 5 – 7 years’ relevant demonstrated experience.
- Project managed multi-disciplinary large-scale IT projects through the complete life cycle of the project(s).
- Experience in managing IS&T Infrastructure and Networking related projects is preferable.
- Requires specialized knowledge of project management methodologies and techniques.
- Requires general knowledge of IT systems, methodologies, and industry standards such as ITIL would be an advantage.
- General knowledge of Project Portfolio Management would be an advantage.
- Incumbent may be required to travel to geographically dispersed site locations to provide administrative and logistical support to the Infrastructure Head of Enterprise Management.
- Experience in Local Government would be beneficial.
- Good knowledge of Microsoft products such as Project Management, Excel, PowerPoint and Word.
- Effective and efficient communication skills both written and verbal.
- Excellent documentation skills.
- Ability to develop and maintain good relationships with stakeholders from both Infrastructure and business users within the organisation.
- Ability to record, manage and escalate any issues or risks identified.
- Create management reports and update documentation
Qualifications Required:
- Relevant Project Management certification
- PMBOK or PRINCE2 would be advantageous
Desired Skills:
- IT Systems
- infrastructure
- PMBOK
- PRINCE2
- Network
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree