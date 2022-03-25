Project Manager

Short-term contract role for Infrastructure Senior Project Manager, the client is based in Cape Town

Experience Required:

  • Minimum of 5 – 7 years’ relevant demonstrated experience.
  • Project managed multi-disciplinary large-scale IT projects through the complete life cycle of the project(s).
  • Experience in managing IS&T Infrastructure and Networking related projects is preferable.
  • Requires specialized knowledge of project management methodologies and techniques.
  • Requires general knowledge of IT systems, methodologies, and industry standards such as ITIL would be an advantage.
  • General knowledge of Project Portfolio Management would be an advantage.
  • Incumbent may be required to travel to geographically dispersed site locations to provide administrative and logistical support to the Infrastructure Head of Enterprise Management.
  • Experience in Local Government would be beneficial.
  • Good knowledge of Microsoft products such as Project Management, Excel, PowerPoint and Word.
  • Effective and efficient communication skills both written and verbal.
  • Excellent documentation skills.
  • Ability to develop and maintain good relationships with stakeholders from both Infrastructure and business users within the organisation.
  • Ability to record, manage and escalate any issues or risks identified.
  • Create management reports and update documentation

Qualifications Required:

  • Relevant Project Management certification
  • PMBOK or PRINCE2 would be advantageous

Desired Skills:

  • IT Systems
  • infrastructure
  • PMBOK
  • PRINCE2
  • Network

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

