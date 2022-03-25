Project Manager

Short-term contract role for Infrastructure Senior Project Manager, the client is based in Cape Town

Experience Required:

Minimum of 5 – 7 years’ relevant demonstrated experience.

Project managed multi-disciplinary large-scale IT projects through the complete life cycle of the project(s).

Experience in managing IS&T Infrastructure and Networking related projects is preferable.

Requires specialized knowledge of project management methodologies and techniques.

Requires general knowledge of IT systems, methodologies, and industry standards such as ITIL would be an advantage.

General knowledge of Project Portfolio Management would be an advantage.

Incumbent may be required to travel to geographically dispersed site locations to provide administrative and logistical support to the Infrastructure Head of Enterprise Management.

Experience in Local Government would be beneficial.

Good knowledge of Microsoft products such as Project Management, Excel, PowerPoint and Word.

Effective and efficient communication skills both written and verbal.

Excellent documentation skills.

Ability to develop and maintain good relationships with stakeholders from both Infrastructure and business users within the organisation.

Ability to record, manage and escalate any issues or risks identified.

Create management reports and update documentation

Qualifications Required:

Relevant Project Management certification

PMBOK or PRINCE2 would be advantageous

Desired Skills:

IT Systems

infrastructure

PMBOK

PRINCE2

Network

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

