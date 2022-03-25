Scrum Master (ILR) at Parvana Recruitment

Responsibilities:
- Establish status of current tasks being worked on.
- Scrum process: Implement SCRUM and its events according to the Scrum Guide.
- Focusses on the process not on the deliverables.
- Schedule and facilitate Scrum events stating objectives and ensuring outcomes are achieved.
- Communicate outcomes of Scrum Events to relevant parties to achieve transparency.
- Assist with impediment resolution.
- Guide and nurture the Product Owner.
- Scrum team: Establishment of a cross functional team. Conduct Scrum Team initiation workshops with associated training.
- Foster team morale.
- Protect the team from interruptions and disruptions.
Qualifications:
- Relevant tertiary qualification.
- PSM I or II, CSM, CSP.
Skills / Experience:
- Solid Agile implementation experience.
- Experience in change management.
- Experience in the use of conflict management techniques (Nonviolent Communication by Rosenberg) and negotiation skills.
- Background in Industrial and Organisational Psychology would be a bonus.
- Must be a servant leader and have an attitude of self-empowerment – lead the team to self-organisation.
- Encourages experimentation – safe to fail.
- Excellent facilitator – leading and demonstrating to the team, the value of adopting agile values and principles (tends to lead the group without realising).
- Ability to establish trust and respect within the team.
- Understands and facilitates the need for Transparency and Predictability.
- Great communication skills.
- Understanding of Team Development Stages – Tuckman’s model.
- Situationally aware of the current environment.
- Broad understanding of the Software Development process which includes understanding IT terminology.
- Continual self-improvement – growing your craft; blogs; scrum user groups/forums/gatherings; on-going professional development.
Desired Skills:
- Scrum Certified
- Agile
- Scrum Master