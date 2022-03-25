Senior Data Analyst at Reverside

Senior Data Analyst in Johannesburg

We are looking for Senior Data Analyst Professionals with 5+ years solid development experience in Data Analysis and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

Requirements:

Evaluate company Data systems and current processes

Compile objectives for improving and streamlining company procedures

Evaluate company performance, information, and formats

Analyze company software and hardware uses and needs

Track company Data systems progress and report on progress

Develop procedures to improve existing Data systems

Advise on best practices

Systems Analyst Requirements and Qualifications

A relevant degree or diploma as qualification

3-5 years of previous experience in Data analyst

Proficient computer skills, including Microsoft Office Suite (Word, PowerPoint, Outlook, and Excel) etc.

Able to analyze system records and translate data

Excellent interpersonal skills and solid communication with all levels of management

Able to multitask, prioritize, and manage time efficiently

Self-motivated and self-directed

Must be able to write queries in SQL

Have training in Power BI Skills

Other Skills:



Agile Methodology

Good professional communication skills

Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly

Committed and dedicated to achieving results

Innovative and adhere to best coding practices

