Senior Data Analyst at Reverside

Senior Data Analyst in Johannesburg
We are looking for Senior Data Analyst Professionals with 5+ years solid development experience in Data Analysis and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.
About The Employer:
Requirements:
- Evaluate company Data systems and current processes
- Compile objectives for improving and streamlining company procedures
- Evaluate company performance, information, and formats
- Analyze company software and hardware uses and needs
- Track company Data systems progress and report on progress
- Develop procedures to improve existing Data systems
- Advise on best practices
- Systems Analyst Requirements and Qualifications
- A relevant degree or diploma as qualification
- 3-5 years of previous experience in Data analyst
- Proficient computer skills, including Microsoft Office Suite (Word, PowerPoint, Outlook, and Excel) etc.
- Able to analyze system records and translate data
- Excellent interpersonal skills and solid communication with all levels of management
- Able to multitask, prioritize, and manage time efficiently
- Self-motivated and self-directed
- Must be able to write queries in SQL
- Have training in Power BI Skills
Other Skills:
- Agile Methodology
- Good professional communication skills
- Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly
- Committed and dedicated to achieving results
- Innovative and adhere to best coding practices