Senior Data Analyst at Reverside

Mar 25, 2022

Senior Data Analyst in Johannesburg

We are looking for Senior Data Analyst Professionals with 5+ years solid development experience in Data Analysis and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

About The Employer:

Requirements:

  • Evaluate company Data systems and current processes
  • Compile objectives for improving and streamlining company procedures
  • Evaluate company performance, information, and formats
  • Analyze company software and hardware uses and needs
  • Track company Data systems progress and report on progress
  • Develop procedures to improve existing Data systems
  • Advise on best practices
  • Systems Analyst Requirements and Qualifications
  • A relevant degree or diploma as qualification
  • 3-5 years of previous experience in Data analyst
  • Proficient computer skills, including Microsoft Office Suite (Word, PowerPoint, Outlook, and Excel) etc.
  • Able to analyze system records and translate data
  • Excellent interpersonal skills and solid communication with all levels of management
  • Able to multitask, prioritize, and manage time efficiently
  • Self-motivated and self-directed
  • Must be able to write queries in SQL
  • Have training in Power BI Skills

Other Skills:

  • Agile Methodology
  • Good professional communication skills
  • Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly
  • Committed and dedicated to achieving results
  • Innovative and adhere to best coding practices

