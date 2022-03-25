Purpose :
To design, implement, maintain code changes and support applications.
Minimum Requirements:
- National Diploma or Degree in IT
- 8 years working experience as a Senior Java Developer of which 4 years must have been on people management.
- Experience in SpringBoot, DOKA, Note-J, SOAP, etc.
- Java Certification
- Good troubleshooting skills
Key Performance Areas:
- Developing Code
- Unit Testing & Quality Assurance
- Implementation
- Communication & Customer Service
- Research & Design
- Application Support
Desired Skills:
- Java Development
- DOKA
- Troubleshooting
- SOAP
- Springboot
- coding
- Analytical thinker
- Note-J
- Banking
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Banking
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree