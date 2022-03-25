Senior Java Developer

Mar 25, 2022

Purpose :

To design, implement, maintain code changes and support applications.

Minimum Requirements:

  • National Diploma or Degree in IT
  • 8 years working experience as a Senior Java Developer of which 4 years must have been on people management.
  • Experience in SpringBoot, DOKA, Note-J, SOAP, etc.
  • Java Certification
  • Good troubleshooting skills

Key Performance Areas:

  • Developing Code
  • Unit Testing & Quality Assurance
  • Implementation
  • Communication & Customer Service
  • Research & Design
  • Application Support

To apply please send your cv to [Email Address Removed] or [Email Address Removed]
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. If you have not heard from us in 4 weeks , consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • Java Development
  • DOKA
  • Troubleshooting
  • SOAP
  • Springboot
  • coding
  • Analytical thinker
  • Note-J
  • Banking

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Banking
  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position