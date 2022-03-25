Senior Java Developer

Purpose :

To design, implement, maintain code changes and support applications.

Minimum Requirements:

National Diploma or Degree in IT

8 years working experience as a Senior Java Developer of which 4 years must have been on people management.

Experience in SpringBoot, DOKA, Note-J, SOAP, etc.

Java Certification

Good troubleshooting skills

Key Performance Areas:

Developing Code

Unit Testing & Quality Assurance

Implementation

Communication & Customer Service

Research & Design

Application Support

Desired Skills:

Java Development

DOKA

Troubleshooting

SOAP

Springboot

coding

Analytical thinker

Note-J

Banking

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Banking

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

