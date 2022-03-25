Senior Software Developer

Mar 25, 2022

Purpose of the role:

  • Deliver mandated tasks as per agreed timelines and client SLA

  • Meeting client expectation through project execution and completion

Reporting to the Project Manager.

Requirements:

  • Tertiary Qualification: Diploma or Degree in Information Technology or similar

  • Visual Studio

  • SQL management Studio

  • Microsoft SQL Server

  • ASP.net Front End CSS Design (Web Designer)

  • Angular / Typescript

  • ASP.Net Core

  • Xamarin

  • Entity Framework

  • MVC

  • Drivers License

The role will suit a candidate with superior time management skills and a superior understanding of software development.

Working hours: 08h00-16H30 – Flexibility to working hours is required in this position
6 month’s probation

Desired Skills:

  • Visual Studio
  • Xamarin
  • Angular
  • Typescript
  • MS SQL Server
  • Entity Framework
  • MVC
  • Asp.Net

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Business Management Consultants in Umhlanga offering a superior world-class service to their Clilents

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Retirement Annuity

Learn more/Apply for this position