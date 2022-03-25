Senior Software Developer

Purpose of the role:

Deliver mandated tasks as per agreed timelines and client SLA

Meeting client expectation through project execution and completion

Reporting to the Project Manager.

Requirements:

Tertiary Qualification: Diploma or Degree in Information Technology or similar

Visual Studio

SQL management Studio

Microsoft SQL Server

ASP.net Front End CSS Design (Web Designer)

Angular / Typescript

ASP.Net Core

Xamarin

Entity Framework

MVC

Drivers License

The role will suit a candidate with superior time management skills and a superior understanding of software development.

Working hours: 08h00-16H30 – Flexibility to working hours is required in this position

6 month’s probation

Desired Skills:

Visual Studio

Xamarin

Angular

Typescript

MS SQL Server

Entity Framework

MVC

Asp.Net

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Business Management Consultants in Umhlanga offering a superior world-class service to their Clilents

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Retirement Annuity

Learn more/Apply for this position