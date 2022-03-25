SNR Network Engineer at Sabenza IT

We are looking for an amazing Network Integration Technical Specialist to join our client. They are one of the biggest names in the industry and service most Industries.
If you are looking to build your experience across the Retail Industry, this role is for you! This role is on site and Hybrid in Cape Town.
As a Network Integration Specialist, you’ll be responsible for providing the IT team with support on all levels of network infrastructure. You will work closely with other departments and project teams to ensure smooth delivery of new services as well as migrating data from legacy systems into the new cloud platform. You should have good technical knowledge in SDWAN, WIFI and firewalls. If this sounds like you then please apply!
This is not a requirement for the engineer to build a brand new solution. This is an integration role to onboard new software on an already established platform
Requirements:
- Support platform
- Introduce and integrate new software
- BAU operational
- Deliver software onto the platform
- VMWare Workspace One competencies
- Platform Architecture
- Administration
- Onboarding
- Manage endpoint
- Application Management
- Automation
- Understanding SaaS cloud technologies
- Android OS knowledge
- Network Infrastructure (SDWAN, WIFI Technologies, MPLS, Proxies. Firewalls)
- Ability to work with Application Teams
- Teamwork/Collaboration
- Understanding business requirements and translating it into Technical requirements
Qualifications:
- SDWAN
- Understanding SaaS Cloud Technologies.
- Must be able to work in a cross-functional environment and understand the requirements for access to company data.
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology or related field required
- VMWare Workspace One competencies
Apply now for further information
Desired Skills:
- VMware
- Network Technical
- Network Integration
- Technical Integration
- Integration Specialist
- SDWAN
- WIFI
- Firewalls
- android
- automation
- application management
- platform architecture
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years