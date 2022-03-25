SNR Network Engineer at Sabenza IT

We are looking for an amazing Network Integration Technical Specialist to join our client. They are one of the biggest names in the industry and service most Industries.

If you are looking to build your experience across the Retail Industry, this role is for you! This role is on site and Hybrid in Cape Town.

As a Network Integration Specialist, you’ll be responsible for providing the IT team with support on all levels of network infrastructure. You will work closely with other departments and project teams to ensure smooth delivery of new services as well as migrating data from legacy systems into the new cloud platform. You should have good technical knowledge in SDWAN, WIFI and firewalls. If this sounds like you then please apply!

This is not a requirement for the engineer to build a brand new solution. This is an integration role to onboard new software on an already established platform

Requirements:

Support platform

Introduce and integrate new software

BAU operational

Deliver software onto the platform

VMWare Workspace One competencies

Platform Architecture

Administration

Onboarding

Manage endpoint

Application Management

Automation

Understanding SaaS cloud technologies

Android OS knowledge

Network Infrastructure (SDWAN, WIFI Technologies, MPLS, Proxies. Firewalls)

Ability to work with Application Teams

Teamwork/Collaboration

Understanding business requirements and translating it into Technical requirements

Qualifications:

SDWAN

Understanding SaaS Cloud Technologies.

Must be able to work in a cross-functional environment and understand the requirements for access to company data.

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology or related field required

VMWare Workspace One competencies

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

