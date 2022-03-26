IT Facilitator at Afrika Tikkun

Ensure the efficient facilitation of all aspects of training Computer Skills to Learners, and managing the resources of the Computer Centre and achieving computer skills through coordinating with other departments.

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS

IT Facilitationâ€¢ Provide computer skills training as required by the organisation. â€¢ Update the computer skills manuals when necessary. â€¢ Learner management, administration & assessment (registration & records). â€¢ Provide orientation of the IT environment to new learners. â€¢ Advise supervisor on both learner progress/issues and technical concerns. â€¢ Assist learners in assessing needs, learning goals and selecting and using software and learning modules. â€¢ Assist with system maintenance

Program AdministrationMeetingÂ· Attend team meetingsÂ· Attend community and other related meetings & report back appropriately

Keeping records ofÂ· Attendance registers for CYDÂ· Stock of materials used in facilitationÂ· Compile and submit weekly plans as per LMSÂ· To ensure that timetables/programme schedule are in place for each pillarÂ· Provide registration forms & make sure children are registered on SCSÂ· Manage attendance of the young people through data capturerÂ· Process and file reportsÂ· Referral Reports from Social Workers.

Program Planning and preparationÂ· Prepare Lesson Plans to program standardÂ· Ensure that sufficient resources/materials are availableÂ· Gather feedback from groupÂ· Participate in baseline and end lineÂ· Assist in Preparing daily activities to programme standardÂ· Assist in planning activities and events which supports the objectives of the organizationÂ· Make sure young people understand and are using the LMS across all ages and grades

Program ImplementationÂ· Ensure effective behavior managementÂ· Use range of methods as appropriate in life space work and counsellingÂ· ImplementationÂ· Transfer skill or curricula as per methodÂ· Manage group or individual dynamicsÂ· To maintain and develop relationships with other facilitators and ensure that life skills issues are addressed.

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONSâ€¢ Matric (Grade 12)â€¢ NQF Level 4 Child & Youth Care certificate

REQUIRED EXPERIENCEâ€¢ Experience or coursework in areas of child and youth care. Broad range of skills/knowledge in community and youth development preferred. â€¢ Experience in Microsoft Excel, Word, Power Point, Access, Outlook & Internet Explorer. â€¢ One year experience in a similar position in a professional environment and in an educational setting, preferably in a community development organization.

SKILLS REQUIREMENTSâ€¢ Excellent computer literacy & knowledge of Windows, MS Office, e-mail, Internet. â€¢ Strong verbal communication and numeracy skills. â€¢ Excellent interpersonal skills. â€¢ Good written skills. â€¢ Good basic technical skills including report writing. â€¢ Good project scheduling & organizational skills and an ability to plan. â€¢ Ability to follow procedures, meet deadlines and work co-operatively with team members. â€¢ Office administration. â€¢ Excellent timekeeping abilities and scheduling experience.

BEHAVIOURAL COMPETENCIES & PERSONAL ATTRIBUTESï»¿â€¢ Competent, reliable, self-motivated, honest, integrity, friendly, hardworking. â€¢ Excellent verbal and written communication ability. â€¢ Initiative – self-starting rather than accepting passively; taking action to achieve goals beyond what is required; being proactive. â€¢ Attention to detail – Ensuring that work is completed with great care and that every detail is taken care of timeously. â€¢ Ability to work under pressure, multi task, prioritise workload and meet deadlines. â€¢ Team player â€“ ability to work with various stakeholders to ensure that deadlines are met

