IT Facilitator at Afrika Tikkun

Ensure the efficient facilitation of all aspects of training Computer Skills to Learners, and managing the resources of the Computer Centre and achieving computer skills through coordinating with other departments.

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS

IT Facilitation• Provide computer skills training as required by the organisation. • Update the computer skills manuals when necessary. • Learner management, administration & assessment (registration & records). • Provide orientation of the IT environment to new learners. • Advise supervisor on both learner progress/issues and technical concerns. • Assist learners in assessing needs, learning goals and selecting and using software and learning modules. • Assist with system maintenance

Program AdministrationMeeting· Attend team meetings· Attend community and other related meetings & report back appropriately

Keeping records of· Attendance registers for CYD· Stock of materials used in facilitation· Compile and submit weekly plans as per LMS· To ensure that timetables/programme schedule are in place for each pillar· Provide registration forms & make sure children are registered on SCS· Manage attendance of the young people through data capturer· Process and file reports· Referral Reports from Social Workers.

Program Planning and preparation· Prepare Lesson Plans to program standard· Ensure that sufficient resources/materials are available· Gather feedback from group· Participate in baseline and end line· Assist in Preparing daily activities to programme standard· Assist in planning activities and events which supports the objectives of the organization· Make sure young people understand and are using the LMS across all ages and grades

Program Implementation· Ensure effective behavior management· Use range of methods as appropriate in life space work and counselling· Implementation· Transfer skill or curricula as per method· Manage group or individual dynamics· To maintain and develop relationships with other facilitators and ensure that life skills issues are addressed.

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS• Matric (Grade 12)• NQF Level 4 Child & Youth Care certificate

REQUIRED EXPERIENCE• Experience or coursework in areas of child and youth care. Broad range of skills/knowledge in community and youth development preferred. • Experience in Microsoft Excel, Word, Power Point, Access, Outlook & Internet Explorer. • One year experience in a similar position in a professional environment and in an educational setting, preferably in a community development organization.

SKILLS REQUIREMENTS• Excellent computer literacy & knowledge of Windows, MS Office, e-mail, Internet. • Strong verbal communication and numeracy skills. • Excellent interpersonal skills. • Good written skills. • Good basic technical skills including report writing. • Good project scheduling & organizational skills and an ability to plan. • Ability to follow procedures, meet deadlines and work co-operatively with team members. • Office administration. • Excellent timekeeping abilities and scheduling experience.

BEHAVIOURAL COMPETENCIES & PERSONAL ATTRIBUTES• Competent, reliable, self-motivated, honest, integrity, friendly, hardworking. • Excellent verbal and written communication ability. • Initiative – self-starting rather than accepting passively; taking action to achieve goals beyond what is required; being proactive. • Attention to detail – Ensuring that work is completed with great care and that every detail is taken care of timeously. • Ability to work under pressure, multi task, prioritise workload and meet deadlines. • Team player – ability to work with various stakeholders to ensure that deadlines are met

