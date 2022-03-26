Java Developer

Mar 26, 2022

Join a dynamic team of Software Engineers for this 6-month on-site contract.

  • Design, develop, test, document and review scalable source code/applications
  • Back-end development
  • Quickly produce well-organized, optimized, and documented source code
  • Debug existing source code and polish feature sets
  • Ability to solve unique technical problems
  • Work independently and as part of this dynamic team

Desired Skills:

  • Java
  • Python
  • MVC
  • CSS
  • Spring Boot
  • Spring Cloud
  • JavaScript
  • JQuery
  • TypeScript
  • HTML
  • Kubernetes
  • ELK stack
  • Object-Oriented Design
  • Wiremock
  • Agile
  • Java Development
  • Spring Framework

