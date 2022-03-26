Java Developer

Join a dynamic team of Software Engineers for this 6-month on-site contract.
- Design, develop, test, document and review scalable source code/applications
- Back-end development
- Quickly produce well-organized, optimized, and documented source code
- Debug existing source code and polish feature sets
- Ability to solve unique technical problems
- Work independently and as part of this dynamic team
Desired Skills:
- Java
- Python
- MVC
- CSS
- Spring Boot
- Spring Cloud
- JavaScript
- JQuery
- TypeScript
- HTML
- Kubernetes
- ELK stack
- Object-Oriented Design
- Wiremock
- Agile
- Java Development
- Spring Framework