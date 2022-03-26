SAP BI.BW Specialist

Mar 26, 2022

Our client, considered royalty in the Automotive Space, is on the search for a highly-experienced individual to fill the role of an SAP [URL Removed] Specialist

The ideal candidate should have:

  • 8+ Years experienceDiploma/Degree

The technical skills include:

  • SAP BW 7.5 Data Modelling and BEX skills are essential.
  • SAP BW4/HANA Data Modelling skills is beneficial.
  • SAP Data Intelligence skills are beneficial.
  • SAP ABAP competence is essential.
  • SAP Analytics Cloud will be beneficial.
  • SAP BO experience (Lumira & WEBI) is essential.
  • SAP BW-IP Knowledge will be beneficial
  • You will be responsible for the coordination of the technical implementation as well as the definition and execution of technical test cases.

Key responsibilities:

  • Attend workshops and meetings to obtain business requirements (leading and facilitating when required).
  • Create System Proposals/Functional designs based on the business requirements.
  • Review development requests and release plans to determine and resolve any conflicts between current and proposed functionality.
  • Collaborate with Super Users and fellow colleagues across multiple sites/locations.
  • Configure and deliver SAP solutions including end user documentation, processes and training as required by the Project.

