SAP BI.BW Specialist

Our client, considered royalty in the Automotive Space, is on the search for a highly-experienced individual to fill the role of an SAP [URL Removed] Specialist
The ideal candidate should have:
- 8+ Years experienceDiploma/Degree
The technical skills include:
- SAP BW 7.5 Data Modelling and BEX skills are essential.
- SAP BW4/HANA Data Modelling skills is beneficial.
- SAP Data Intelligence skills are beneficial.
- SAP ABAP competence is essential.
- SAP Analytics Cloud will be beneficial.
- SAP BO experience (Lumira & WEBI) is essential.
- SAP BW-IP Knowledge will be beneficial
- You will be responsible for the coordination of the technical implementation as well as the definition and execution of technical test cases.
Key responsibilities:
- Attend workshops and meetings to obtain business requirements (leading and facilitating when required).
- Create System Proposals/Functional designs based on the business requirements.
- Review development requests and release plans to determine and resolve any conflicts between current and proposed functionality.
- Collaborate with Super Users and fellow colleagues across multiple sites/locations.
- Configure and deliver SAP solutions including end user documentation, processes and training as required by the Project.
Apply now for more info 🙂
