SAP BI.BW Specialist

Our client, considered royalty in the Automotive Space, is on the search for a highly-experienced individual to fill the role of an SAP [URL Removed] Specialist

The ideal candidate should have:

8+ Years experienceDiploma/Degree

The technical skills include:

SAP BW 7.5 Data Modelling and BEX skills are essential.

SAP BW4/HANA Data Modelling skills is beneficial.

SAP Data Intelligence skills are beneficial.

SAP ABAP competence is essential.

SAP Analytics Cloud will be beneficial.

SAP BO experience (Lumira & WEBI) is essential.

SAP BW-IP Knowledge will be beneficial

You will be responsible for the coordination of the technical implementation as well as the definition and execution of technical test cases.

Key responsibilities:

Attend workshops and meetings to obtain business requirements (leading and facilitating when required).

Create System Proposals/Functional designs based on the business requirements.

Review development requests and release plans to determine and resolve any conflicts between current and proposed functionality.

Collaborate with Super Users and fellow colleagues across multiple sites/locations.

Configure and deliver SAP solutions including end user documentation, processes and training as required by the Project.

