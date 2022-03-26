Technical Systems Analyst – Contract

This is a contract opportunity for a skilled Technical Systems Analyst to work onsite.

Will be involved with analysing and specifying current/ new projects, as well as improving and upgrading existing solutions for the customer.

Will draw on a variety of problem-solving abilities and technical skills, working closely with the client as well as the internal development team to elicit requirement, gather & analyse data and design a solution to meet the business need presented by the client.

Strong ability to understand & design processes that lend itself to automation. Process design & documentation skills.

Advanced problem solving and analytical skills.

Ability to multi-task in a fast-paced environment across the systems development lifecycle.

Desired Skills:

System Analysis

Technical documentation

SQL

APIs

Document technical interfaces

Design interfaces

Conceptual understanding of technology

