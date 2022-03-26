Technical Systems Analyst – Contract

Mar 26, 2022

This is a contract opportunity for a skilled Technical Systems Analyst to work onsite.

  • Will be involved with analysing and specifying current/ new projects, as well as improving and upgrading existing solutions for the customer.
  • Will draw on a variety of problem-solving abilities and technical skills, working closely with the client as well as the internal development team to elicit requirement, gather & analyse data and design a solution to meet the business need presented by the client.
  • Strong ability to understand & design processes that lend itself to automation. Process design & documentation skills.
  • Advanced problem solving and analytical skills.
  • Ability to multi-task in a fast-paced environment across the systems development lifecycle.

Desired Skills:

  • System Analysis
  • Technical documentation
  • SQL
  • APIs
  • Document technical interfaces
  • Design interfaces
  • Conceptual understanding of technology

Learn more/Apply for this position