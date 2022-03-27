EPR Data Analyst – 1 (One) Month Contract

Duties and Responsibilities:
Data collection from 3rd party manufacturers, affiliates and suppliers for both local and imported product sources.
Weighing packaging where required if not available through various systems.
Utilizes or coordinates business systems to gather key information on sales and packaging specifications.
Prepares EPR data base, performs various data mining activities, and analysis for EPR team.
Tracks and analyzes packaging usage vs sales volume.
Analyzes and interprets both local and export sales that affect EPR fees.
Prepares presentations and reports to support EPR team. Participates in special projects if needed.
Requirements:
University degree or equivalent
2 years work experience specializing in advanced Excel
MS Office suite experience
Advanced Database and Excel skills with Pivot tables
Analytical thinking
Data analysis
Works independently
Accuracy
Willing to learn quickly to understand brands
May be required to use basic SAP and TRU
Flexible working at the office depending on the project requirement:
3 – 5 days depending on the progress
1 month with option to extend month to month
