SAP ABAP Developer at BMW Group

Our client, the World’s leading provider of premium products and premium mobility seeks a

SAP ABAP Developer

The company goes beyond this expectation to bring first-class cars, and that explains why the German corporation is held in high ostentation across the globe. Understanding the critical regional business landscapes, and this plays a major role in its Global stability.

Minimum requirements:

5-8 years’ experience in relevant programming language

Web and digital project experience advantageous

Agile working experience advantageous Role Tasks:Development and maintenance onplatform/application

Review and present proposed system solution to ITProject Manager / Leader and User Management orSystem owner

Develop systems solutions in line with quality anddelivery requirements

Preparation of system/technical documentation (asper ISO standards)

Meet with end users and gather requirements

Participate in daily stand-ups

Ability and willingness to coach and give training tofellow colleagues and users when required

User training

Compiling of user and operational manuals

System audits

User sign off SAP ABAP (S/4 Hana experience advantageous)

SAP FIORI (Advantageous)

SAP FICO Skills (Advantageous)

SAP SD Skills (Advantageous)

SAP MM Skills (Advantageous)

IF SAP ABAP Development is what you do, hurry now and boost your career within an amazing Company

Apply today

Desired Skills:

HANA

SAP Fiori

SAP SD

SAP MM

SAP ABAP Development

