SAP ABAP Developer at BMW Group

Mar 27, 2022

Our client, the World’s leading provider of premium products and premium mobility seeks a
SAP ABAP Developer

The company goes beyond this expectation to bring first-class cars, and that explains why the German corporation is held in high ostentation across the globe. Understanding the critical regional business landscapes, and this plays a major role in its Global stability.

Minimum requirements:

  • 5-8 years’ experience in relevant programming language
  • Web and digital project experience advantageous
  • Agile working experience advantageous Role Tasks:Development and maintenance onplatform/application
  • Review and present proposed system solution to ITProject Manager / Leader and User Management orSystem owner
  • Develop systems solutions in line with quality anddelivery requirements
  • Preparation of system/technical documentation (asper ISO standards)
  • Meet with end users and gather requirements
  • Participate in daily stand-ups
  • Ability and willingness to coach and give training tofellow colleagues and users when required
  • User training
  • Compiling of user and operational manuals
  • System audits
  • User sign off SAP ABAP (S/4 Hana experience advantageous)
  • SAP FIORI (Advantageous)
  • SAP FICO Skills (Advantageous)
  • SAP SD Skills (Advantageous)
  • SAP MM Skills (Advantageous)

IF SAP ABAP Development is what you do, hurry now and boost your career within an amazing Company

Desired Skills:

  • HANA
  • SAP Fiori
  • SAP SD
  • SAP MM
  • SAP ABAP Development

