SAP ABAP Developer at BMW Group

Our client, the World’s leading provider of premium products and premium mobility seeks a
SAP ABAP Developer
The company goes beyond this expectation to bring first-class cars, and that explains why the German corporation is held in high ostentation across the globe. Understanding the critical regional business landscapes, and this plays a major role in its Global stability.
Minimum requirements:
- 5-8 years’ experience in relevant programming language
- Web and digital project experience advantageous
- Agile working experience advantageous Role Tasks:Development and maintenance onplatform/application
- Review and present proposed system solution to ITProject Manager / Leader and User Management orSystem owner
- Develop systems solutions in line with quality anddelivery requirements
- Preparation of system/technical documentation (asper ISO standards)
- Meet with end users and gather requirements
- Participate in daily stand-ups
- Ability and willingness to coach and give training tofellow colleagues and users when required
- User training
- Compiling of user and operational manuals
- System audits
- User sign off SAP ABAP (S/4 Hana experience advantageous)
- SAP FIORI (Advantageous)
- SAP FICO Skills (Advantageous)
- SAP SD Skills (Advantageous)
- SAP MM Skills (Advantageous)
IF SAP ABAP Development is what you do, hurry now and boost your career within an amazing Company
Apply today
Desired Skills:
- HANA
- SAP Fiori
- SAP SD
- SAP MM
- SAP ABAP Development