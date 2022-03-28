Qualifications
- Relevant tertiary qualification (BSc Eng, BEng, BTech, BSc, NHD) in engineering or mathematics/statistics or operations research
Technical Competencies & Experience:
- Minimum of 2 years relevant operational, data analysis, or research experience within the industrial / manufacturing/engineering/mining sector.
- Demonstrate a proven track record of successfully analysing data/information of a similar nature.
- Proficiency in written communication – specifically engineering and scientific report writing.
- Proficiency in project and quality assurance documentation management and control.
- Proficiency in the application of measurement and verification techniques
- IT skills
Behavioural Competencies
- Systematic thinking
- Working with teamsâ€¯
- Interpersonal relationsâ€¯
- Time management
- Organisational skills
- Detail-oriented
- Risk management
- Communication
Remuneration:
Highly competitive, but dependent upon qualifications and experience.
Only candidates with the minimum requirements will be considered.
