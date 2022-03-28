Analyst

Qualifications

Relevant tertiary qualification (BSc Eng, BEng, BTech, BSc, NHD) in engineering or mathematics/statistics or operations research

Technical Competencies & Experience:

Minimum of 2 years relevant operational, data analysis, or research experience within the industrial / manufacturing/engineering/mining sector.

Demonstrate a proven track record of successfully analysing data/information of a similar nature.

Proficiency in written communication – specifically engineering and scientific report writing.

Proficiency in project and quality assurance documentation management and control.

Proficiency in the application of measurement and verification techniques

IT skills

Behavioural Competencies

Systematic thinking

Working with teamsâ€¯

Interpersonal relationsâ€¯

Time management

Organisational skills

Detail-oriented

Risk management

Communication

Remuneration:

Highly competitive, but dependent upon qualifications and experience.

Only candidates with the minimum requirements will be considered.

