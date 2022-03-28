Analyst

Mar 28, 2022

Qualifications

  • Relevant tertiary qualification (BSc Eng, BEng, BTech, BSc, NHD) in engineering or mathematics/statistics or operations research

Technical Competencies & Experience:

  • Minimum of 2 years relevant operational, data analysis, or research experience within the industrial / manufacturing/engineering/mining sector.
  • Demonstrate a proven track record of successfully analysing data/information of a similar nature.
  • Proficiency in written communication – specifically engineering and scientific report writing.
  • Proficiency in project and quality assurance documentation management and control.
  • Proficiency in the application of measurement and verification techniques
  • IT skills

Behavioural Competencies

  • Systematic thinking
  • Working with teamsâ€¯
  • Interpersonal relationsâ€¯
  • Time management
  • Organisational skills
  • Detail-oriented
  • Risk management
  • Communication

Remuneration:
Highly competitive, but dependent upon qualifications and experience.

Only candidates with the minimum requirements will be considered.

