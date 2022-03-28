AWS Developer

Do you want a job that doesn’t require you to be in front of your computer for long hours? Do you want to work from home or in the office of your choice? Are flexible working hours making you more productive? My client told me he was looking for someone with experience using AWS but I must admit, it took me a while to understand. It all made sense when I realised he wanted someone who could develop secure web applications on the Amazon platform and then manage those same apps from his laptop without logging into AWS! As a developer, you’ll be responsible for the creation of web and mobile applications on Amazon Web Services (AWS). You will collaborate with other developers to create solutions that meet business needs.

Requirements:

Develops and maintains mission-critical information extraction, analysis, and management systems

Translates loosely defined requirements into solutions.

Uses open source technologies and tools to accomplish specific use cases encountered within the project.

As a Developer, you will focus on implementing one or more services that meet stated business needs. You will take ownership of the delivery of these solutions by coding, testing, and documenting solutions as needed.

Should be comfortable with JS (node, typescript), be able to create APIs with AWS and azure

Exposure to azure with Function apps

exposure to DB’s (MS SQL / NoSQL DBS)

Qualifications:

Minimum of 5 years of professional experience

Experience with Amazon Web Services and related technologies preferred.

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering or related field required

Minimum of 5 years of experience with the following technologies: AWS (Amazon Web Services), Microsoft Azure, and VMware virtualization.

Desired Skills:

Java

Javascript

AWS

SQL

Azure

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

