At least 7 years’ experience as a Business Analyst or similar role

Knowledge of software systems

Professional documentation ability

Critical thinker and problem-solving skills

Analytical skills

Team player

Communication and interpersonal skills

He/she will be expected to fully understand the various customer’s environments and businesses and implement business improvements through carefully analysed system functionality and processes, including non-system related processes.

He/she will be monitoring current processes and implementing new solutions with the goal to improve overall business efficiency.

He/she will also be expected to maintain and improve already created specifications and processes.

Document and drive sign off of Business Requirements Specifications (BRS) covering As-Is and To-Be scenarios

Ability to work closely with the technical team members to assist with the System Requirements Specifications (SRS)

Provide system related business process support to business super users and end users

Assist 1st line and 2nd line support with process challenges, suggest and document process flow improvements and work with the technical teams to enhance and deploy system improvements

Identify, document and see through proactive process flow improvements in anticipation of user challenges

In-depth involvement with the implementation of ongoing system functionality

The role might also involve training and testing

Responsibilities

Analyse the structure of a business, how it uses technology and what its goals are

Analyse and understand various legal and government legislation documents

Identify problems within a business and formulate ways for businesses to improve

Communicate with senior people in organisations

Persuade internal and external stakeholders of the benefits of technology solution

Run workshops and training sessions (includes agenda’s, PowerPoint presentations and minutes)

Analyse and evaluate current systems

Identify new system requirements

Communicate with users to understand their additional requirements and needs

Work with IT team and developers to produce new and improve existing systems

Document new processes, system functionality and requirements

Regularly test and troubleshoot

Train and educate others on the team

