Business Analyst

Mar 28, 2022

PLEASE ONLY APPLY IF YOU HAVE THE NECESSARY SKILLS

  • At least 7 years’ experience as a Business Analyst or similar role
  • Knowledge of software systems
  • Professional documentation ability
  • Critical thinker and problem-solving skills
  • Analytical skills
  • Team player
  • Communication and interpersonal skills

He/she will be expected to fully understand the various customer’s environments and businesses and implement business improvements through carefully analysed system functionality and processes, including non-system related processes.

He/she will be monitoring current processes and implementing new solutions with the goal to improve overall business efficiency.

He/she will also be expected to maintain and improve already created specifications and processes.

  • Document and drive sign off of Business Requirements Specifications (BRS) covering As-Is and To-Be scenarios
  • Ability to work closely with the technical team members to assist with the System Requirements Specifications (SRS)
  • Provide system related business process support to business super users and end users
  • Assist 1st line and 2nd line support with process challenges, suggest and document process flow improvements and work with the technical teams to enhance and deploy system improvements
  • Identify, document and see through proactive process flow improvements in anticipation of user challenges
  • In-depth involvement with the implementation of ongoing system functionality
  • The role might also involve training and testing

Responsibilities

  • Analyse the structure of a business, how it uses technology and what its goals are
  • Analyse and understand various legal and government legislation documents
  • Identify problems within a business and formulate ways for businesses to improve
  • Communicate with senior people in organisations
  • Persuade internal and external stakeholders of the benefits of technology solution
  • Run workshops and training sessions (includes agenda’s, PowerPoint presentations and minutes)
  • Analyse and evaluate current systems
  • Identify new system requirements
  • Communicate with users to understand their additional requirements and needs
  • Work with IT team and developers to produce new and improve existing systems
  • Document new processes, system functionality and requirements
  • Regularly test and troubleshoot
  • Train and educate others on the team

Learn more/Apply for this position