PLEASE ONLY APPLY IF YOU HAVE THE NECESSARY SKILLS
- At least 7 years’ experience as a Business Analyst or similar role
- Knowledge of software systems
- Professional documentation ability
- Critical thinker and problem-solving skills
- Analytical skills
- Team player
- Communication and interpersonal skills
He/she will be expected to fully understand the various customer’s environments and businesses and implement business improvements through carefully analysed system functionality and processes, including non-system related processes.
He/she will be monitoring current processes and implementing new solutions with the goal to improve overall business efficiency.
He/she will also be expected to maintain and improve already created specifications and processes.
- Document and drive sign off of Business Requirements Specifications (BRS) covering As-Is and To-Be scenarios
- Ability to work closely with the technical team members to assist with the System Requirements Specifications (SRS)
- Provide system related business process support to business super users and end users
- Assist 1st line and 2nd line support with process challenges, suggest and document process flow improvements and work with the technical teams to enhance and deploy system improvements
- Identify, document and see through proactive process flow improvements in anticipation of user challenges
- In-depth involvement with the implementation of ongoing system functionality
- The role might also involve training and testing
Responsibilities
- Analyse the structure of a business, how it uses technology and what its goals are
- Analyse and understand various legal and government legislation documents
- Identify problems within a business and formulate ways for businesses to improve
- Communicate with senior people in organisations
- Persuade internal and external stakeholders of the benefits of technology solution
- Run workshops and training sessions (includes agenda’s, PowerPoint presentations and minutes)
- Analyse and evaluate current systems
- Identify new system requirements
- Communicate with users to understand their additional requirements and needs
- Work with IT team and developers to produce new and improve existing systems
- Document new processes, system functionality and requirements
- Regularly test and troubleshoot
- Train and educate others on the team