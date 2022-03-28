Business Process Analyst

Fully Remote

Rate: R400 – R500 MAX Per Hour

IT Consulting / Contract role – 6 Months

Financial / Banking

Qualifications

Business Analysis Certificate/Qualification

SQL or similar development qualification (Advantageous)

About Projects & Skills Requirements

Project: Cloud-based Third-Party Governance & Risk Management Platform

4-5 years experience in a Business Analysis / Process Analysis role

Process-driven & strong End to end Process Analysis skills

MS Office Suite (Outlook, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Visio)

Key expectations:

Understand business needs and convert them to functional specifications.

Lead business and technology teams to an acceptable solution

Identify opportunities to improve business processes

Track and fully document the changes to business and functional processes

Presenting concepts in a concise and focused manner, including narrative, process diagrams, role and accountability diagrams, and business-focused story boards.

Process Design:

Design appropriate processes to support business operations

Re-engineer existing processes to be more efficient

Ensure consistent user experience in systems responsible for

Periodic review of functionality

Completed design documents

Effective Administration:

Providing Business reports to internal and external clients

Cost-saving in terms of time

Reports created efficiently and on time

Desired Skills:

Process Analysis

Process design

Process mapping

Business processes

Business Analysis

Business Process Mapping

Process Modelling

Risk Management

Risk Analysis

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years Banking

2 to 5 years Business Analysis

