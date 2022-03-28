Business Process Analyst

Mar 28, 2022

Fully Remote
Rate: R400 – R500 MAX Per Hour
IT Consulting / Contract role – 6 Months
Financial / Banking

Qualifications

  • Business Analysis Certificate/Qualification
  • SQL or similar development qualification (Advantageous)

About Projects & Skills Requirements

  • Project: Cloud-based Third-Party Governance & Risk Management Platform
  • 4-5 years experience in a Business Analysis / Process Analysis role
  • Process-driven & strong End to end Process Analysis skills
  • MS Office Suite (Outlook, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Visio)

Key expectations:

  • Understand business needs and convert them to functional specifications.
  • Lead business and technology teams to an acceptable solution
  • Identify opportunities to improve business processes
  • Track and fully document the changes to business and functional processes
  • Presenting concepts in a concise and focused manner, including narrative, process diagrams, role and accountability diagrams, and business-focused story boards.

Process Design:

  • Design appropriate processes to support business operations
  • Re-engineer existing processes to be more efficient
  • Ensure consistent user experience in systems responsible for
  • Periodic review of functionality
  • Completed design documents

Effective Administration:

  • Providing Business reports to internal and external clients
  • Cost-saving in terms of time
  • Reports created efficiently and on time

Desired Skills:

  • Process Analysis
  • Process design
  • Process mapping
  • Business processes
  • Business Analysis
  • Business Process Mapping
  • Process Modelling
  • Risk Management
  • Risk Analysis

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years Banking
  • 2 to 5 years Business Analysis

Learn more/Apply for this position