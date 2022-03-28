Developer – C# (MASTER) at Parvana Recruitment

Responsibilities:
- Deliver code that is functional, understandable, maintainable and testable.
- Work closely with analysts, documenters and testers.
- Automated testing of features developed.
- Deliver technical documentation as and when required.
- Act as a mentor to all team members on their assigned project tasks.
- Participate in training design, documentation and delivery efforts.
- Participate in agile team meetings.
- Utilise version control, build, continuous integration solutions and code quality tools as required.
Qualifications:
- Tertiary education with programming background
Skills / Experience:
- Microsoft C#
- Design patterns (e.g. MVC, Web API2 etc.)
- Good working knowledge of SQL and Relational databases
- Visual Studio 2013+
- Source Control (e.g. TFS and GIT)
- Domain Driven Design.
- Unit testing frameworks
Nice to Haves:
- JavaScript and front-end frameworks
- AJAX
- REST API’s
- ITIL knowledge.
- SOA.
- XAML, XML
Desired Skills:
- C#
- SQL
- Visual Studio 2013+