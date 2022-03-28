Full Stack Developer LLD 1

Mar 28, 2022

Main requirements: 3- 5 years production experience required :

  • Angular 2+ or React
  • Ionic or React Native
  • Spring Framework / Spring Boot
  • GIT
  • Rest Web Services
  • Spring Data JPA / Hibernate
  • Database Design and Performance
  • Unit Testing / Test Driven Development
  • Microservices / Strong Modular Design

Working experience: ( Nice to have )

  • MySQL / Oracle / MSSQL / NoSQL / Mongo
  • J2EE Web Development
  • PHP
  • ECommerce Payment Gateway Integrations
  • In-App Payment Processing
  • SOAP, XML
  • Spring Integration
  • Kubernetes
  • NodeJS (Microservices, Kubernetes, Mysql, RXjs)
  • Angular 1
  • WordPress HTML5 Module and Themes
  • C++

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical aid and bonus and more!!

