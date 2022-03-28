Java Developer

Mar 28, 2022

A well-established company is recruiting for a
SENIOR SPECIALIST JAVA DEVELOPER
GAUTENG

Purpose of the role:
To develop and maintain system software applications based on business system requirements and queries to improve and enhance system functionality for the business
Requirements:

  • 3 years Degree/National Diploma in Information Technology
  • 4 – 5 years’ experience in programming understanding of database design and system analysis

Please send your cv and supporting to [Email Address Removed].
If you have not received any feedback within 2 weeks please assume that your application was not successful

Desired Skills:

  • J2EE
  • DEVELOPER

