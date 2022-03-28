Java Developer

A well-established company is recruiting for a

SENIOR SPECIALIST JAVA DEVELOPER

GAUTENG

Purpose of the role:

To develop and maintain system software applications based on business system requirements and queries to improve and enhance system functionality for the business

Requirements:

3 years Degree/National Diploma in Information Technology

4 – 5 years’ experience in programming understanding of database design and system analysis

Please send your cv and supporting to [Email Address Removed].

If you have not received any feedback within 2 weeks please assume that your application was not successful

Desired Skills:

J2EE

DEVELOPER

