Principal Systems Engineer: Unix Administrator at City of Cape Town

CORPORATE SERVICES ? INFORMATION SYSTEMS AND TECHNOLOGY

PRINCIPAL SYSTEMS ENGINEER: UNIX ADMINISTRATOR

TCOE SALARY COMMENCING FROM R1 062 055 PER ANNUM ? REF NO: CS 85/22 ? CIVIC CENTRE

Requirements:

A Bachelor’s degree/Bachelor of Technology plus relevant IBM product-related certification or equivalent

Eight (8) years’ or more relevant experience

Key performance areas:

Apply a substantial body of professional knowledge in solution architecture and design, coupled with in depth experience to design and implement complex interrelated operating systems in relation to ERP Systems Architecture

Orchestrate design and management by providing the organisation with stable, resilient ERP production environments

Maintain complex interrelated UNIX, Linux and Windows Operating Systems and Mainframe Hardware environments through installations, maintenance, support, performance tuning, reliability, scalability and recoverability activities

Ensure the ERP systems are available 24/7 for productive environments and that project requirements are delivered

Manage and control activities with the ERP Technical Infrastructure, by ensuring the integration of approaches to the ERP system, an understanding of the role of the OS and issues related to them, and ensure continuation of the critical services delivered by the ERP SAP Solution Centre

Liaise with external third party IT vendors and internal IT departments and ensure all that all stakeholders are made aware of relevant technical requirements involved with the City’s IT ERP infrastructure initiatives

Manage and participate in related projects and in project requirements.

