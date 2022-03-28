Project Manager

Mar 28, 2022

6 months extendable contract

Minimum years of experience 5-7 years (Project Management) Level of experience required (Entry, Advanced, Senior, Expert, Chief Expert) Senior/Expert
Minimum qualification required A university degree / Technikon diploma in engineering (BSc / S4) and substantial experience in at least one or more of the following fields will be required: Industrial/Electrical/Mechanical/Civil.

MS Word MS Excel
? MS PowerPoint
? MS Projects
Team Leadership and Motivational skills Projectmanagement skills
? Substantial knowledge of facility requirementswithin the motor industry
? Basic cost accounting knowledge.
? Excellent verbal & written communication skills

Desired Skills:

  • Project Management
  • Industrial/Electrical/Mechanical/Civil

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position