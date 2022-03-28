Project Manager

6 months extendable contract
Minimum years of experience 5-7 years (Project Management) Level of experience required (Entry, Advanced, Senior, Expert, Chief Expert) Senior/Expert
Minimum qualification required A university degree / Technikon diploma in engineering (BSc / S4) and substantial experience in at least one or more of the following fields will be required: Industrial/Electrical/Mechanical/Civil.
MS Word MS Excel
? MS PowerPoint
? MS Projects
Team Leadership and Motivational skills Projectmanagement skills
? Substantial knowledge of facility requirementswithin the motor industry
? Basic cost accounting knowledge.
? Excellent verbal & written communication skills
Desired Skills:
- Project Management
- Industrial/Electrical/Mechanical/Civil
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree