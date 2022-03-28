React Developer

Key technical skills needed:



– [URL Removed] Javascript ES6

Other skills we are looking for:



– C#, TypeScript, ReactNative

– Jest

– Confident working in a web UI, building API’s & working with relational databases

Rest of the technical stack that you will be working with:



– Ant Design UI Framework

– Emotion CSS Library

Your coding experience should mean that you:



– are comfortable with software patterns

– have a firm understanding of SOLID

– are conversant with TDD & building unit tests & testable software

The ideal candidates would have:



– Ability to work independently & produce quality work at a good pace

– Experience working on a variety of projects in a team-oriented environment

– High rate of learning & demonstrated ability to apply learning

– Good communication skills

– Relevant tertiary qualification preferred

As a company they thrive as teams who work and play hard together, so good communication and interpersonal skills are very important.

They are passionate about design, code and deploying meaningful software with modern tools and processes.

We provide world-class software to a global client base. Join us to take your dev career to the next level.

