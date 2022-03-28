SAP Business Analyst PTP

Education and Minimum Requirements:

At least 7 years of SAP implementation experience using a rollout template

Demonstrate a deep understanding of how rollouts are implemented and familiar with the rollout methodology 3.

Understand the change management & release process

Able to conduct workshops, training and facilitate meetings effectively

Able to appreciate the value of global standardization

Able to produce process flow & slides, training material, functional specifications and articulate them on paper as well as verbally to a wider audience

Experienced in the project in a post-production environment to get the business stabilized

Organized and have a healthy respect for deadlines

Responsibilities

Work closely with the COA (central team) to understand the global template

Assist key users & end-users to understand the SAP processes that are implemented as part of the global process

Provide rationale of the processes to key users & end-users when called upon (rationale should be based on the explanation behind the global design NOT standard SAP)

Assist with the transition from “As Is” to “To Be” – the global template is the basis for this

Facilitate the training sessions (Key User Training & End User Training) and provide process input based on the global design. The only exception is for legal requirements which is specific to AME

Assist with the data migration process based on the template provided by the central team

Assist with post-production issues; hand-holding users, resolve support issues

Please visit our website at [URL Removed] for more details and to register your C.V.

Learn more/Apply for this position