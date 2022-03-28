SAP Business Analyst PTP

Mar 28, 2022

Education and Minimum Requirements:

  • At least 7 years of SAP implementation experience using a rollout template
  • Demonstrate a deep understanding of how rollouts are implemented and familiar with the rollout methodology 3.
  • Understand the change management & release process
  • Able to conduct workshops, training and facilitate meetings effectively
  • Able to appreciate the value of global standardization
  • Able to produce process flow & slides, training material, functional specifications and articulate them on paper as well as verbally to a wider audience
  • Experienced in the project in a post-production environment to get the business stabilized
  • Organized and have a healthy respect for deadlines

Responsibilities

  • Work closely with the COA (central team) to understand the global template
  • Assist key users & end-users to understand the SAP processes that are implemented as part of the global process
  • Provide rationale of the processes to key users & end-users when called upon (rationale should be based on the explanation behind the global design NOT standard SAP)
  • Assist with the transition from “As Is” to “To Be” – the global template is the basis for this
  • Facilitate the training sessions (Key User Training & End User Training) and provide process input based on the global design. The only exception is for legal requirements which is specific to AME
  • Assist with the data migration process based on the template provided by the central team
  • Assist with post-production issues; hand-holding users, resolve support issues

