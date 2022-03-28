Senior Business Analyst (Insurance)

The Business Analyst will work with stakeholders from all business units (both internal and external of the company Insure) and related third parties to gather, record and test user requirements for new and existing technology initiatives and changes to processes and systems.

Experience and qualifications:

Relevant Tertiary Information Technology or related qualification

Relevant Business Analysis qualification/certification from industry recognized training institution

7+ years’ experience in business analysis

Proven experience in implementation of large projects

Exposure to/experience in the Short-term Insurance industry will be an advantage

Responsibilities:

Conduct business analysis in line with business requirements:

Gather and interpret requirements from key stakeholders/customers in line with business analysis frameworks.

Analyze and understand the business’ requirements and through a structured process document, validate and translate these into requirement specifications and functional specifications to be used by developers in crafting technical solutions.

Contribute to translating the business goals into design in line with systems architecture.

Ensure the quality delivery of requirements and business process specifications that meet the agreed deliverables in line with best practices and business process.

Collaborate closely with solutions teams and a variety of end-users to ensure requirements compatibility and end user satisfaction.

Participate in the solution design process to make recommendations to create and enhance solutions that are innovative, re-usable and sustainable and solve complex business problems.

Define the success criteria using scenario testing and test cases to ensure that testing covers all aspects of the business specification.

Participate in testing and validating the functionality of all technical solutions in line with business requirements on completion of development to ensure that business requirements are met in the implemented solutions.

Define reporting requirements and integration points on affected components using, amongst others, diagrammatic representations.

Collaborate with various business areas and teams to ensure integration and consistency of solutions across business.

Keep abreast of latest IT trends and practices to optimize service offering and minimize risk.

Collaboration:

Build and maintain relationships with internal and external stakeholders.

Effective and consistent service delivery and support to all internal and external stakeholders in order to ensure that expectations are managed.

Participate and contribute to a culture which builds rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback and provides exceptional service.

Continuously monitor turnaround times and quality standards and resolve issues speedily to enhance internal service delivery.

Manage stakeholder query processes and ensure that queries are tracked, accurately resolved and used as a mechanism to improve client service and business processes.

