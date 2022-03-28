Senior IOS Developer at Reverside

Mar 28, 2022

Senior IOS Developer Role in Johannesburg / Cape Town

We are looking forSenior IOS Developer Professionals with 5+ years solid development experience in iOS Developmentand has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

About The Employer:

Requirements:

  • Design and build applications for the iOS platform.
  • Ensure the performance, quality, and responsiveness of applications.
  • Collaborate with a team to define, design, and ship new features.
  • Identify and correct bottlenecks and fix bugs.

Skills

  • The Swift 3.0 programming language or Objective C
  • Apple’s Xcode IDE
  • Spatial Reasoning
  • Design Guidelines
  • UI and UX design experience
  • Apple Human Interface Guidelines
  • Networking
  • Core Data

Other Skills:

  • Agile Methodology
  • Good professional communication skills
  • Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly
  • Committed and dedicated to achieving results
  • Innovative and adhere to best coding practices

Learn more/Apply for this position