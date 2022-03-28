Senior IOS Developer at Reverside

Senior IOS Developer Role in Johannesburg / Cape Town
We are looking forSenior IOS Developer Professionals with 5+ years solid development experience in iOS Developmentand has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.
About The Employer:
Requirements:
- Design and build applications for the iOS platform.
- Ensure the performance, quality, and responsiveness of applications.
- Collaborate with a team to define, design, and ship new features.
- Identify and correct bottlenecks and fix bugs.
Skills
- The Swift 3.0 programming language or Objective C
- Apple’s Xcode IDE
- Spatial Reasoning
- Design Guidelines
- UI and UX design experience
- Apple Human Interface Guidelines
- Networking
- Core Data
Other Skills:
- Agile Methodology
- Good professional communication skills
- Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly
- Committed and dedicated to achieving results
- Innovative and adhere to best coding practices