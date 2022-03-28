Senior IOS Developer at Reverside

Senior IOS Developer Role in Johannesburg / Cape Town

We are looking forSenior IOS Developer Professionals with 5+ years solid development experience in iOS Developmentand has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

About The Employer:

Requirements:

Design and build applications for the iOS platform.

Ensure the performance, quality, and responsiveness of applications.

Collaborate with a team to define, design, and ship new features.

Identify and correct bottlenecks and fix bugs.

Skills

The Swift 3.0 programming language or Objective C

Apple’s Xcode IDE

Spatial Reasoning

Design Guidelines

UI and UX design experience

Apple Human Interface Guidelines

Networking

Core Data

Other Skills:



Agile Methodology

Good professional communication skills

Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly

Committed and dedicated to achieving results

Innovative and adhere to best coding practices

