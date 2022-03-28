Senior Mobile (Android and IOS) Developer

Key competencies

Diploma, Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, or equivalent Typically 10+ years experience or more

Solid Mobile/ Java/ Kotlin/ Swift/ Objective-C development skills required. Experience in developing and deploying Android/iOS mobile applications required.

Hands-on experience in driving the full application development life-cycle of Android | iOS application development (concept, design, test, release and support) within deadlines. Experience in scripting/ procedure development in noSQL will be advantageous.

Have worked on and published one or more apps in the App or Play Store

Any experience in AWS Cloud Tech, AWS developer associate certification, or AWS Serverless development is a bonus Experience with offline storage, persistency, and threading (multi)

Build and deliver scalable and low-latency services and applications for iOS | Android platforms

Ideally, you will have a strong understanding of web UI technologies (listed below).

A conceptual understanding of UX design will enable the candidate to provide life to the data we aim to provide Expericence and knowledge of low-level system work is preferred (services, backgrounding)

Directly responsible for compliance to these architectures through manual and automated controls and taking a very deep and active role in managing performance and stability of software assets, agile delivery frameworks, and Devops methodologies

Good understanding of HTML5, JavaScript and CSS3 Good understanding of UX and UI designs

Familiar with RESTful APIs and JSON to interact with backend systems

Well-versed in Unit & Automated testing techniques for Android apps.

Unit-testing code for robustness, including edge cases, usability, and general reliability Strong knowledge of encryption mechanisms

Have an awareness of Agile/ Scrum methodologies or have worked in an Agile/ Scrum team.

Atlassian tool suite (Bitbucket, Jira, Confluence)

Working knowledge of the general mobile landscape, architectures, trends, and emerging technologies.

Solid understanding of the full mobile development life cycle

Extensive experience using Cloud-based IDE’s and CI/CD pipelines like Bitrise, CodeMagic, Fastlane, AWS pipelines, CircleCI Knowledge of OO design principles and development patterns

