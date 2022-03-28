Senior Robotics Control System Engineer

Positions available in Cape Town / Port Elizabeth / Gauteng
How you will make an impact:
- Lead a remote controls team, developing and maintaining control systems for innovative robotic products
- Develop and design new prototype devices. This requires a familiarity with the software robotic operating system, system design and integration as well as linear/non-linear and optimal control system design techniques
- Design systems using mechanical, electrical design and software development skills
- Create requirements for control systems, failure modes and effect analysis
To be successful in this role, you will need the following skills and experience:
- S. in Mechanical, Electrical, Software or Mechatronics Engineering (Applicant must show a strong background in both the Electrical and Mechanical disciplines)
- 5+ years’ experience, or an equivalent combination of education and experience in modern controls for robotics, ROS, navigation, and planning
- Demonstrated ability to lead a team
- Demonstrated problem solving skills
- 5+ years’ experience with Python and C++
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills, detail oriented and a team player
- Experience with modern controllers design techniques