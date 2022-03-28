Senior Robotics Control System Engineer

How you will make an impact:

Lead a remote controls team, developing and maintaining control systems for innovative robotic products

Develop and design new prototype devices. This requires a familiarity with the software robotic operating system, system design and integration as well as linear/non-linear and optimal control system design techniques

Design systems using mechanical, electrical design and software development skills

Create requirements for control systems, failure modes and effect analysis

To be successful in this role, you will need the following skills and experience:

S. in Mechanical, Electrical, Software or Mechatronics Engineering (Applicant must show a strong background in both the Electrical and Mechanical disciplines)

5+ years’ experience, or an equivalent combination of education and experience in modern controls for robotics, ROS, navigation, and planning

Demonstrated ability to lead a team

Demonstrated problem solving skills

5+ years’ experience with Python and C++

Excellent verbal and written communication skills, detail oriented and a team player

Experience with modern controllers design techniques

