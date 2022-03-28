Software Developer

Education and Minimum Requirements:
- Matric (Grade 12)
- Relevant Tertiary Qualification in Information technology (Higher Diploma or Degree)
- Can be subsidized with a combination of experience and relevant certifications and short courses issued by a recognized and accredited entity within the industry
- Knowledge of the software development life cycle. – The desire to work in a fast-paced environment.
- Ability to develop unit testing of code components or complete applications.
- Creativity is always a plus.
- Must be a full-stack developer and understand concepts of software engineering.
- Experience working on a variety of software development projects.
- Deep programming language knowledge. Advantageous
- Exposure to Mobile Development and Power Apps
- Familiar with creating Restful services
- Experience with setting up Integration processes with scripting languages such as PowerShell
- Windows Server Experience
- Azure DevOps and AppService experience
- Previous experience with requirements gathering, Scoping, and QA
- Experience working in manufacturing (Big Advantage)
- Experience working with Industry 4.0 tech and IoT Age range
- Should ideally be between 28 to 40 with regards to the minimum years of experience required for the position professional experience
- Understands the commercial and operational aspects of a business and the interlink between data and commercial and operational decision making
Has used BI tools to build great & meaningful dashboards to assist with the commercial and operational decision making of the C-suite
- Has used data analytic tools to extract meaningful insights from a company’s data to assist with the commercial and operational decision making of the C-suite
- Has worked directly with C-suites
- Has experience building automated data interfaces between different software platforms
- Is technically & analytically very smart, has the business & commercial acumen, but also the EQ & personality to work professionally with the demands of the C-suite stakeholders
Competencies:
- Goal and delivery focused with a strategic outlook to achieve success
- Logical thinker with the ability to quickly diagnose problems and to have foresight into potential issues.
- A solid grasp of data analysis and performance metrics.
- Innovative and able to drive business strategy and growth
Responsibilities:
- Developing and designing new software modules/features and extending existing solutions.
- Hands-on technical experience, SQL Server databases strongly preferred.
- Microsoft Power BI report and dashboard development are strongly preferred
- SAGEx3 ERP Database knowledge and experience (Advantage)
- Proven ability to write clear, robust, and simple code.
- Working under pressure in a group
- Being able to adapt to the environment
