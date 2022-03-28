Software Developer

Education and Minimum Requirements:

Matric (Grade 12)

Relevant Tertiary Qualification in Information technology (Higher Diploma or Degree)

Can be subsidized with a combination of experience and relevant certifications and short courses issued by a recognized and accredited entity within the industry

Knowledge of the software development life cycle. – The desire to work in a fast-paced environment.

Ability to develop unit testing of code components or complete applications.

Creativity is always a plus.

Must be a full-stack developer and understand concepts of software engineering.

Experience working on a variety of software development projects.

Deep programming language knowledge. Advantageous

Exposure to Mobile Development and Power Apps

Familiar with creating Restful services

Experience with setting up Integration processes with scripting languages such as PowerShell

Windows Server Experience

Azure DevOps and AppService experience

Previous experience with requirements gathering, Scoping, and QA

Experience working in manufacturing (Big Advantage)

Experience working with Industry 4.0 tech and IoT Age range

Should ideally be between 28 to 40 with regards to the minimum years of experience required for the position professional experience

Understands the commercial and operational aspects of a business and the interlink between data and commercial and operational decision making

Has used BI tools to build great & meaningful dashboards to assist with the commercial and operational decision making of the C-suite

Has used data analytic tools to extract meaningful insights from a company’s data to assist with the commercial and operational decision making of the C-suite

Has worked directly with C-suites

Has experience building automated data interfaces between different software platforms

Is technically & analytically very smart, has the business & commercial acumen, but also the EQ & personality to work professionally with the demands of the C-suite stakeholders

Competencies:

Goal and delivery focused with a strategic outlook to achieve success

Logical thinker with the ability to quickly diagnose problems and to have foresight into potential issues.

A solid grasp of data analysis and performance metrics.

Innovative and able to drive business strategy and growth

Responsibilities:

Developing and designing new software modules/features and extending existing solutions.

Hands-on technical experience, SQL Server databases strongly preferred.

Microsoft Power BI report and dashboard development are strongly preferred

SAGEx3 ERP Database knowledge and experience (Advantage)

Proven ability to write clear, robust, and simple code.

Working under pressure in a group

Being able to adapt to the environment

