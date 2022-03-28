Software Developer

Mar 28, 2022

Education and Minimum Requirements:

  • Matric (Grade 12)
  • Relevant Tertiary Qualification in Information technology (Higher Diploma or Degree)
  • Can be subsidized with a combination of experience and relevant certifications and short courses issued by a recognized and accredited entity within the industry
  • Knowledge of the software development life cycle. – The desire to work in a fast-paced environment.
  • Ability to develop unit testing of code components or complete applications.
  • Creativity is always a plus.
  • Must be a full-stack developer and understand concepts of software engineering.
  • Experience working on a variety of software development projects.
  • Deep programming language knowledge. Advantageous
  • Exposure to Mobile Development and Power Apps
  • Familiar with creating Restful services
  • Experience with setting up Integration processes with scripting languages such as PowerShell
  • Windows Server Experience
  • Azure DevOps and AppService experience
  • Previous experience with requirements gathering, Scoping, and QA
  • Experience working in manufacturing (Big Advantage)
  • Experience working with Industry 4.0 tech and IoT Age range
  • Should ideally be between 28 to 40 with regards to the minimum years of experience required for the position professional experience
  • Understands the commercial and operational aspects of a business and the interlink between data and commercial and operational decision making

Has used BI tools to build great & meaningful dashboards to assist with the commercial and operational decision making of the C-suite

  • Has used data analytic tools to extract meaningful insights from a company’s data to assist with the commercial and operational decision making of the C-suite
  • Has worked directly with C-suites
  • Has experience building automated data interfaces between different software platforms
  • Is technically & analytically very smart, has the business & commercial acumen, but also the EQ & personality to work professionally with the demands of the C-suite stakeholders

Competencies:

  • Goal and delivery focused with a strategic outlook to achieve success
  • Logical thinker with the ability to quickly diagnose problems and to have foresight into potential issues.
  • A solid grasp of data analysis and performance metrics.
  • Innovative and able to drive business strategy and growth

Responsibilities:

  • Developing and designing new software modules/features and extending existing solutions.
  • Hands-on technical experience, SQL Server databases strongly preferred.
  • Microsoft Power BI report and dashboard development are strongly preferred
  • SAGEx3 ERP Database knowledge and experience (Advantage)
  • Proven ability to write clear, robust, and simple code.
  • Working under pressure in a group
  • Being able to adapt to the environment

