Test Analyst at QES

My client based in Cape Town (CBD) is currently looking for a Junior Test Analyst to join them on a 12 month contract

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science or equivalent work experience.

Minimum 2-3 years of QA experience.

Hands-on testing experience within a whole range of functional testing including UAT, acceptance and system testing for both web browsers and mobile devices.

Creating tests and testing standards for HTML 5, XML, JavaScript, MSSQL and Web Application environments.

Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills.

Excellent organization and time management skills.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Demonstrated ability to lead others.

Strong leadership and mentorship skills.

Takes ownership of own work.

Selenium (IDE and WebDriver)

Protractor

SoapUI

Postman

Microsoft SQL

PostgresSQL

Microservices

Message Queueing

Javascript / Typescript

Git Advantageous

CSS Advantageous

C# Advantageous

Desired Skills:

Selenium

Soap

SQL

ISTQB

Test Cases

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position