Test Analyst at QES

Mar 28, 2022

My client based in Cape Town (CBD) is currently looking for a Junior Test Analyst to join them on a 12 month contract

  • Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science or equivalent work experience.
  • Minimum 2-3 years of QA experience.
  • Hands-on testing experience within a whole range of functional testing including UAT, acceptance and system testing for both web browsers and mobile devices.
  • Creating tests and testing standards for HTML 5, XML, JavaScript, MSSQL and Web Application environments.
  • Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills.
  • Excellent organization and time management skills.
  • Excellent written and verbal communication skills.
  • Demonstrated ability to lead others.
  • Strong leadership and mentorship skills.

  • Takes ownership of own work.

  • Selenium (IDE and WebDriver)

  • Protractor
  • SoapUI
  • Postman
  • Microsoft SQL
  • PostgresSQL
  • Microservices
  • Message Queueing
  • Javascript / Typescript
  • Git Advantageous
  • CSS Advantageous
  • C# Advantageous

Desired Skills:

  • Selenium
  • Soap
  • SQL
  • ISTQB
  • Test Cases

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

