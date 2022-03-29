Assistant EPIC Analyst: Strategic Information Management Service at City of Cape Town

The City of Cape Town promotes and applies the principles of employment equity. People with disabilities are encouraged to apply.

SAFETY AND SECURITY ? LAW ENFORCEMENT ? OPERATIONAL COORDINATION ? STRATEGIC INFORMATION MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS

ASSISTANT EPIC ANALYST: STRATEGIC INFORMATION MANAGEMENT SERVICE

BASIC SALARY: R337 626 PER ANNUM ? REF NO: SS 21/22

Requirements:

A relevant B degree, BTech degree or National Diploma

Up to two (2) years’ relevant experience with a strong understanding of information systems and data management

Intermediate computer literacy in Office applications

Competency in two official languages of the Western Cape (one of which is English)

A valid Code B or EB driver’s licence

No criminal record.

Key performance areas:

Ensure the handling of routine correspondence and enquiries

Compile and maintain statistical records for the department

Communicate professional knowledge of the functional area as well as results of the research and investigations to the internal clients

Analyse and evaluate information related to crime gained from various sources

Perform specific data management functions in order to ensure that the data is properly managed and available to the users.

Please apply online at [URL Removed] (external applicants) or via the SAP Portal (internal applicants) unless otherwise stated.

By submitting your application for a position at the City of Cape Town, you are consenting that the personal information submitted as part of your application may be used for the purposes of the Recruitment and Selection process.

Closing date: 8 April 2022

Please quote the reference number of the vacancy in all communications.

Certified copies of qualifications must be available on request.

Copies of supporting documents will not be returned.

Kindly note that applications will not be acknowledged in writing.

Visit our website at [URL Removed]

No late applications will be considered.

If no notification of appointment is received within three (3) months of the closing date, please accept that your application was unsuccessful.

