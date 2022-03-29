Business Analyst and Product Owner at Headhunters

Our client in the IT industry is currently looking to employ Business Analyst and Product Owner – Johannesburg



Formal qualification(s)

Bachelor’s degree or the equivalent coursework in a related specialized field.

Legal requirements

Valid code B driver’s license and own transport

South African Citizen or valid South African work permit

Experience

3-5 years’ work experience in a relevant field

Broad IT domain experience in three or more of the following areas: Business Analysis, Project Management, Business Intelligence, Quality Assurance, Maintenance and Support

Key Work Outputs:

Works with business client to elicit high-level requirements and capture business needs.

Clearly articulates and document business requirements (UX, flow and business rules) at the appropriate level of detail to the development team.

Considers UX principles best practice to review and validate functional and system designs with the development team and the client.

Obtains key inputs from development team and identifies solution interdependencies.

Applies UX principles best practice to design activities.

Collects and collates development effort as input to the finalization of the solution and proposal to the client.

Prioritizes project task back log across projects.

Runs the daily development team standup.

Manages ongoing relationship with client and development team to drive satisfaction of development outputs.

Coordination and completion of projects on time, within budget and within scope.

General oversight of the project ensuring weekly reviews of the project roadmap, sprint plans, financial tracking and time capture.

Ensure project is managed well by setting deadlines, assigning responsibilities, highlighting risks and providing weekly feedback on the progress of project

Prepare reports for upper management regarding status of project.

Understanding full requirements to quote the client. Collaborate with the assigned team to break down tasks and provide time estimates and costings. Draft documentation to be sent to client.

Capturing business needs and shaping requirements through dialogue with clients and internal solutions team.

If you are not contacted within two weeks of applying, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Learn more/Apply for this position