Business Intelligence Developer

Duties and Responsibilities:

Design, build and deploy BI solutions

Maintain and support data analytics platforms

Developing reporting systems that provide accessible information for decision-making.

Competencies:



Proven experience as a BI Developer

Advanced SQL knowledge and experience

Background in data warehouse concepts (e.g., Ralph Kimball methodology, dimensional modelling, EDW)

In-depth understanding of database management systems, online analytical processing (OLAP) and ETL (Extract, transform, load) framework

Familiarity with BI technologies (Microsoft Power BI, SQL Server Analysis Services (SSAS), DAX)

Knowledge of Microsoft Data tools: SQL Server Reporting Services (SSRS), SQL Server Integration Services (SSIS)

Advantages:

Property Industry experience

Azure Cloud Technologies (DevOps, Data Lakes, Synapse Analytics, IOT, Data Factory)

Python, C# Scripting

TFS Source Control

Relevant Microsoft Certifications in SQL, DW, Azure etc.

MRI Property Management System experience

Fraxion Spend Management experience



Experience:

Minimum three years’ experience as a BI Developer using SQL & SSRS

Minimum five years’ experience in a development environment

BSc in Computer Science or relevant field

