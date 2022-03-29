Business Intelligence Developer

Mar 29, 2022

Duties and Responsibilities:

  • Design, build and deploy BI solutions
  • Maintain and support data analytics platforms
  • Developing reporting systems that provide accessible information for decision-making.

Competencies:

  • Proven experience as a BI Developer
  • Advanced SQL knowledge and experience
  • Background in data warehouse concepts (e.g., Ralph Kimball methodology, dimensional modelling, EDW)
  • In-depth understanding of database management systems, online analytical processing (OLAP) and ETL (Extract, transform, load) framework
  • Familiarity with BI technologies (Microsoft Power BI, SQL Server Analysis Services (SSAS), DAX)
  • Knowledge of Microsoft Data tools: SQL Server Reporting Services (SSRS), SQL Server Integration Services (SSIS)
  • Advantages:
  • Property Industry experience
  • Azure Cloud Technologies (DevOps, Data Lakes, Synapse Analytics, IOT, Data Factory)
  • Python, C# Scripting
  • TFS Source Control
  • Relevant Microsoft Certifications in SQL, DW, Azure etc.
  • MRI Property Management System experience
  • Fraxion Spend Management experience


Experience:

  • Minimum three years’ experience as a BI Developer using SQL & SSRS
  • Minimum five years’ experience in a development environment
  • BSc in Computer Science or relevant field

ONLY SHORTLISTED CANDIDATES WILL BE CONTACTED

Learn more/Apply for this position