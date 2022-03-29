Demand Analyst at Armscor

Supply Chain Management department has a vacancy for a Demand Analyst. Applications are invited from people meeting the qualifications and experience requirements set out below:

PURPOSE OF THE JOB:

To effectively manage the demand planning, analysis and co-ordination of process to improve forecasting accuracy and procurement planning to meet customer demands.

CRITICAL PERFORMANCE AREAS:

Ensure effective forecasting of requirements by:

Managing, analysis and fine tuning of base statistical forecasts and models to ensure that all customer service and inventory targets are met.

Identify, evaluate and implement forecasting algorithms to most effectively predict Armscor’s requirements within the available demand planning systems.

Liaise with all other Armscor departments and divisions on the Procurement plans and requirements.

Monitor forecasting accuracy reports to ensure achievement within standards and providing constructive feedback to management for continuous improvement.

Develop and maintain the demand planning processes and systems to improve forecasting accuracy.

Develop a consolidated procurement plan to include: Operational planning & Capital planning.

Make adjustments to the procurement plan on the basis of interaction and feedback from other demand planning analysts.

Define minimum and maximum stock levels and deployment rules in conjunction with the Stores Manager.

Track, monitor and analyse demand plans to gain a thorough understanding of the requirements in order to:

Confirm availability of funds

Develop appropriate specifications

Identify ESD opportunities to advance BBBEE Transformation

Recommend the appropriate sourcing methods

Analyse demand plans to develop forecasts based on demand patterns and trends.

Analyse demand management challenges and report to management.

Escalate and follow up on complex demand management challenges to management until resolved.

Participate in commodity positioning, standardization and classification of spending categories in terms of strategic importance, operational risk and impact.

Assist in developing demand forecasts to support the corporate budgeting process.

Comply to and promote compliance to all relevant legislation and Supply Chain policies, practices and procedures.

Keep abreast (continued professional development) with the latest legislative and other developments applicable to SCM.

KNOWLEDGE & FUNCTIONAL SKILLS:

Appreciation of legislation (Compliance and Adherence to legislation)

Understanding of Supply Chain Management processes

Statistical modelling

Proficiency in MS Office Suite

Analytical and Interpretation Skills

Negotiations Skills

Communication Skills (written and verbal)

People Management Skills

Results driven and customer focus

Must be able to function independently but also as a member of a team

QUALIFICATIONS:

Bachelor’s Degree or B. Tech in Supply Chain Management/ Purchasing /Logistics

EXPERIENCE:

At least 7 years post qualification experience in supply chain with 3 – 5 years in a similar role (demand planning and logistics).

Supply Chain Management, knowledge of legislative framework i.e. PFMA, BBBEE, PPPFA regulations and others.

Experience and good understanding of statistical modelling and other mathematical concepts.

Experience to analyse large amounts of information and extract key themes.

Experience with cross functional sourcing team.

Extensive knowledge and experience on all the relevant legislation I.e. PFMS, BBBEE, PPPFA, SCM policies etc.

Desired Skills:

Demand Planning

Supply chain planning

Demand Forecasting

Inventory Analysis

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

NB: All applicants must indicate reference number of the position they are applying for in the subject heading.

Short-listed candidates will be subjected to reference checking, verification of personal data and security clearance as part of the selection process. In line with Armscor’s commitment to compliance with the Employment Equity Act, preference will be given to suitable candidates from designated groups. People with disabilities are encouraged to apply.

