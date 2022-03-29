One of our clients is looking for an Intermediate Front End Developer to join their dynamic team.
The ideal candidate should have:
- Conscientious, detail orientated developer with an appreciation of code quality.
- Must be an excellent communicator, able to explain complex issues to all stake holders.
- Single Page Application experience using JavaScript Frameworks.
- Expert CSS skills with a passion for design and a keen eye for detail, builds UIs with accessibility and performance in mind.
- Ability to learn a new tech stack and get up and running quickly.
- An opportunity to contribute to a mature low code framework, used in multiple projects in finance and beyond. Wants to share ideas on how to enhance and improve our core framework and overall product offering.
- Is passionate about delivering the best user experiences, striving to impress our clients while understanding who their users are, e.g.: when it’s appropriate to build an expert system vs one with lots of onscreen help and guidance.
- Will be joining the frontend development team, getting involved with PR reviews (we use Azure), knowledge sharing and documenting new features in Markdown.
Skills:
- HTML
- CSS
- Javascript
- JSON
- Node.JS
- Azure
Apply now for more info 🙂
Desired Skills:
- Javascript
- Azure
- HTML
- CSS
- Coffeescript
- SCSS
- CSS3
- Front-end Development
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma