One of our clients is looking for an Intermediate Front End Developer to join their dynamic team.

The ideal candidate should have:

Conscientious, detail orientated developer with an appreciation of code quality.

Must be an excellent communicator, able to explain complex issues to all stake holders.

Single Page Application experience using JavaScript Frameworks.

Expert CSS skills with a passion for design and a keen eye for detail, builds UIs with accessibility and performance in mind.

Ability to learn a new tech stack and get up and running quickly.

An opportunity to contribute to a mature low code framework, used in multiple projects in finance and beyond. Wants to share ideas on how to enhance and improve our core framework and overall product offering.

Is passionate about delivering the best user experiences, striving to impress our clients while understanding who their users are, e.g.: when it’s appropriate to build an expert system vs one with lots of onscreen help and guidance.

Will be joining the frontend development team, getting involved with PR reviews (we use Azure), knowledge sharing and documenting new features in Markdown.

Desired Skills:

Javascript

Azure

HTML

CSS

Coffeescript

SCSS

CSS3

Front-end Development

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

