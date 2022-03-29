Front End Developer

Mar 29, 2022

One of our clients is looking for an Intermediate Front End Developer to join their dynamic team.

The ideal candidate should have:

  • Conscientious, detail orientated developer with an appreciation of code quality.
  • Must be an excellent communicator, able to explain complex issues to all stake holders.
  • Single Page Application experience using JavaScript Frameworks.
  • Expert CSS skills with a passion for design and a keen eye for detail, builds UIs with accessibility and performance in mind.
  • Ability to learn a new tech stack and get up and running quickly.
  • An opportunity to contribute to a mature low code framework, used in multiple projects in finance and beyond. Wants to share ideas on how to enhance and improve our core framework and overall product offering.
  • Is passionate about delivering the best user experiences, striving to impress our clients while understanding who their users are, e.g.: when it’s appropriate to build an expert system vs one with lots of onscreen help and guidance.
  • Will be joining the frontend development team, getting involved with PR reviews (we use Azure), knowledge sharing and documenting new features in Markdown.

Skills:

  • HTML
  • CSS
  • Javascript
  • JSON
  • Node.JS
  • Azure

Apply now for more info 🙂

Desired Skills:

  • Javascript
  • Azure
  • HTML
  • CSS
  • Coffeescript
  • SCSS
  • CSS3
  • Front-end Development

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

