Front End Developer at QES

My client based in Cape Town is currently looking for a Front End Developer to join them on a contract basis
Main Purpose of the Job
Develop new features as well as maintain existing functionality of Online Portal.
The job requires working together with other developers, designers and business stakeholders to improve the online customer experience
Job Output
Implement new frontend functionality
Investigate the cause of bugs and implement fixes
Provide feedback to the design team and business on the appropriate way in which to implement functionality. This may include changes to the original design
Skills and Competencies
HTML5
CSS3
Intermediate JavaScript
Basic Typescript
Intermediate level SQL & REST API proficiency
Up to date web development best practices
Ability to work with a team of developers
Qualifications
Computer Science/Information Systems qualifications would be beneficial
Experience
At least 3 years web development
At least 1.5 years using React, Angular or Vue Web design experience is beneficial
Desired Skills:
- REACT
- API
- ANGULAR
- Front-end
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric