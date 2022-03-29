Intermediate Android Developer at Reverside

Android Developer

We are looking for Android Developer Professionals with 3 – 5+ years solid development experience in Kotlin and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

About The Employer:

Requirements:

• Evaluate analysis, problem definition, business requirements, solution development & provide recommendations to enable the operational feasibility of solutions

• Quickly produce well-organized, optimized, and documented source code to deliver technical solutions

• Ensure designs & solutions support the technical organization principles of self-service, repeatability, testability, scalability & resilience

• Apply general design patterns and paradigms to deliver technical solutions

• Support the development of CI / CD Pipelines (authoring & supporting CI/CD pipelines in Jenkins / similar tools and deploying to multi-site Kubernetes environments – supporting and managing your applications all the way to production)

• Use & configure modern observability techniques leveraging e.g. aggregated logging via ELK stack, metrics via Prometheus / Grafana / NewRElic and tracing using Zipkin/Jaeger

• Automate tasks through appropriate tools and scripting e.g. Jenkins, Docker, Ansible, Kubernetes

• Debug existing source code and polish feature sets.

• Work with integrated teams and other developers to improve and evolve technical products and services

• Align all application development & development process to Group Architecture & Infrastructure guidelines

• Provide input into project & program teams (when required) to plan & manage the development lifecycle e.g. releases, risk management, testing, integration etc.

• Conduct reviews, performance monitoring & ongoing optimization and maintenance on applications

• Stay ahead of the curve on emerging technologies and development practices and continuously evolve existing knowledge & skill in preparation for cross domain and other experiences e.g. Secure Side, Testing, Infrastructure solutions etc.

People

• Conduct peer reviews, testing, problem solving within and across the broader team

• Support the people change teams in the development of user material (Customer, Employee & 3rd Party Adoption)

Risk & Governance

• Identify technical risks and mitigate these (pre, during & post release)

• Update / Design all application documentation aligned to the organization technical standards and risk / governance frameworks

• Participate in incident management & DR activity – applying critical thinking, problem solving & technical expertise to get to the bottom of major incidents.

Other Skills:



Agile Methodology

Good professional communication skills

Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly

Committed and dedicated to achieving results

Innovative and adhere to best coding practices

