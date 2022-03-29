Investment Deskside Support Engineer at Rory Mackie & Associates

Under direct supervision performs simple, onsite hardware, software and peripheral updates and repair in an organisation. Responsible for troubleshooting and repair of computer systems and peripheral equipment located throughout the organisation. May maintain an adequate spare parts inventory of systems, subsystems and component parts used in repair work. Prepares progress reports for all work performed.
Responsibilities:
- Provide end-user technical desk-side support (installation, configuration, problem identification and resolution) for Microsoft products and a range of business applications
- To diagnose and resolve hardware related issues on Desktops and Laptops
- Manage and update assigned service calls via a Service Desk Software solution
- Assist with audio-visual and technical requirements for meetings and presentations
- Assist with Change and Release management activities (application testing, software delivery)
- Maintain a shared knowledge base and engage in formal and informal knowledge transfer
- Assist with the investigation of new technology, hardware and software
- Adhere to company processes and procedures including relevant documentation
Qualifications and Experience required:
- IT qualification/background (A+, N+, MCP)
- 4 -6 years’ experience in an IT user support role within a professional services environment
- Must have working knowledge of Desktop/laptop hardware, multifunction printers, networking
- Must be able to work after hours, when required (on a shift basis)
- Knowledge of and experience in supporting Information sources and trading systems highly advantageous
- A comprehensive knowledge of IT infrastructure technology including LAN, WAN, hardware, networks (data and voice), operating systems, remote connectivity, platforms and configurations
- Experience of device support (including mobile devices)
- Extensive experience working as a technical team member within a busy and complex IT organisation
Technical Competencies required:
- Computer installation and repairs:
- Knowledge of computer hardware and devices, the ability to install and maintain them including capacity, configuration, optimization and performance
- Reporting and Administration:
- Conduct efficient reporting and administration. The ability to access information from databases and prepare reports
- Services knowledge:
- Knowledge of the products and services required to operate the business, as well as how a particular function, product and/or service relates to that industry
- Technologies:
- Knowledgeable of the different types of technologies that can be utilized to support business requirements
- Problem Tracking Tool:
- Application and use of monitoring tools to ensure the resolution of logged problems
Behavioural – Dependent Contributor
- Communicate effectively
- Decision quality
- Action orientated
- Optimises work processes
Core competencies – Dependent Contributor
- Cultivates innovation:
- Shares new and useful ideas
- Seeks exposure to new ways of looking at things
- Learns and applies innovative methods, tools, and technology
- Welcomes input from others to develop and implement creative ideas
- Collaborates:
- Makes productive contributions to the group
- Solicits input from others
- Acknowledges others’ efforts, advice, and contributions
- Volunteers to help others, when needed
- Flexible and adaptive:
- Remains calm and objective in emotional or stressful situations
- Recovers quickly from problems and setbacks
- Follows guidance on how to respond to challenging or volatile situations
- Stays focused on tasks despite disruptions or obstacles
- Client focus:
- Seeks to understand the reasons for customers’ choices
- Asks questions to accurately identify customer needs
- Prioritizes work based on customer requests
- Meets customer requirements
- Drives results:
- Consistently meets the objectives of assigned tasks
- Maintains work focus despite obstacles or setbacks
- Puts in effort needed to meet goals and expected results
- Works steadily at unpleasant or routine tasks until they are completed