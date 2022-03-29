Investment Deskside Support Engineer at Rory Mackie & Associates

Under direct supervision performs simple, onsite hardware, software and peripheral updates and repair in an organisation. Responsible for troubleshooting and repair of computer systems and peripheral equipment located throughout the organisation. May maintain an adequate spare parts inventory of systems, subsystems and component parts used in repair work. Prepares progress reports for all work performed.

Responsibilities:

Provide end-user technical desk-side support (installation, configuration, problem identification and resolution) for Microsoft products and a range of business applications

To diagnose and resolve hardware related issues on Desktops and Laptops

Manage and update assigned service calls via a Service Desk Software solution

Assist with audio-visual and technical requirements for meetings and presentations

Assist with Change and Release management activities (application testing, software delivery)

Maintain a shared knowledge base and engage in formal and informal knowledge transfer

Assist with the investigation of new technology, hardware and software

Adhere to company processes and procedures including relevant documentation

Qualifications and Experience required:

IT qualification/background (A+, N+, MCP)

4 -6 years’ experience in an IT user support role within a professional services environment

Must have working knowledge of Desktop/laptop hardware, multifunction printers, networking

Must be able to work after hours, when required (on a shift basis)

Knowledge of and experience in supporting Information sources and trading systems highly advantageous

A comprehensive knowledge of IT infrastructure technology including LAN, WAN, hardware, networks (data and voice), operating systems, remote connectivity, platforms and configurations

Experience of device support (including mobile devices)

Extensive experience working as a technical team member within a busy and complex IT organisation

Technical Competencies required:

Computer installation and repairs: Knowledge of computer hardware and devices, the ability to install and maintain them including capacity, configuration, optimization and performance

Reporting and Administration: Conduct efficient reporting and administration. The ability to access information from databases and prepare reports

Services knowledge: Knowledge of the products and services required to operate the business, as well as how a particular function, product and/or service relates to that industry

Technologies: Knowledgeable of the different types of technologies that can be utilized to support business requirements

Problem Tracking Tool: Application and use of monitoring tools to ensure the resolution of logged problems



Behavioural – Dependent Contributor

Communicate effectively

Decision quality

Action orientated

Optimises work processes

Core competencies – Dependent Contributor

Cultivates innovation: Shares new and useful ideas Seeks exposure to new ways of looking at things Learns and applies innovative methods, tools, and technology Welcomes input from others to develop and implement creative ideas

Collaborates: Makes productive contributions to the group Solicits input from others Acknowledges others’ efforts, advice, and contributions Volunteers to help others, when needed

Flexible and adaptive: Remains calm and objective in emotional or stressful situations Recovers quickly from problems and setbacks Follows guidance on how to respond to challenging or volatile situations Stays focused on tasks despite disruptions or obstacles

Client focus: Seeks to understand the reasons for customers’ choices Asks questions to accurately identify customer needs Prioritizes work based on customer requests Meets customer requirements

Drives results: Consistently meets the objectives of assigned tasks Maintains work focus despite obstacles or setbacks Puts in effort needed to meet goals and expected results Works steadily at unpleasant or routine tasks until they are completed



Learn more/Apply for this position