Project Manager

Post workshops, the resource will be responsible for assisting the establishing the PMO methodology process and templates
Include but are not limited to
- Draft project charter
- Update project plan
- Develop finance management process
- Develop onboarding process and tracker
- Maintain stakeholder analysis
- Comms plan
Manage meetings, steerco, IM Council, meetings, subcommittee, working committee, and status meeting
- Update RAIDS
- Update status report and decks
- Take action of the meeting
Oversights the compliance process including but not limited to
- ITGC
- Once IM approves the project ongoing governance monitoring e.g., single sign-on ASRB, to develop a workflow to ensure all governance boxes is checked `to avoid surprises at the end of the project
Desired Skills:
- Establish PMO
- Compliance
- Project plan
- Project Management
- Project Delivery
- Project Governance
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years Coal & Lignite Mining
- 5 to 10 years IT Project Administration / Management
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric