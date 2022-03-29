Project Manager

Mar 29, 2022

Post workshops, the resource will be responsible for assisting the establishing the PMO methodology process and templates
Include but are not limited to

  • Draft project charter
  • Update project plan
  • Develop finance management process
  • Develop onboarding process and tracker
  • Maintain stakeholder analysis
  • Comms plan

Manage meetings, steerco, IM Council, meetings, subcommittee, working committee, and status meeting

  • Update RAIDS
  • Update status report and decks
  • Take action of the meeting

Oversights the compliance process including but not limited to

  • ITGC
  • Once IM approves the project ongoing governance monitoring e.g., single sign-on ASRB, to develop a workflow to ensure all governance boxes is checked `to avoid surprises at the end of the project

Desired Skills:

  • Establish PMO
  • Compliance
  • Project plan
  • Project Management
  • Project Delivery
  • Project Governance

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years Coal & Lignite Mining
  • 5 to 10 years IT Project Administration / Management

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

