Project Manager

Post workshops, the resource will be responsible for assisting the establishing the PMO methodology process and templates

Include but are not limited to

Draft project charter

Update project plan

Develop finance management process

Develop onboarding process and tracker

Maintain stakeholder analysis

Comms plan

Manage meetings, steerco, IM Council, meetings, subcommittee, working committee, and status meeting

Update RAIDS

Update status report and decks

Take action of the meeting

Oversights the compliance process including but not limited to

ITGC

Once IM approves the project ongoing governance monitoring e.g., single sign-on ASRB, to develop a workflow to ensure all governance boxes is checked `to avoid surprises at the end of the project

Desired Skills:

Establish PMO

Compliance

Project plan

Project Management

Project Delivery

Project Governance

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years Coal & Lignite Mining

5 to 10 years IT Project Administration / Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position