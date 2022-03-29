QA Automation Engineer

Grade 12

Bachelors Degree in Computer Science Software Engineering

Previous QA Automation Experience

Advance Programming Skills including Automation System and Database

Familiarity with Programming Script language including Strong Java Script

VBscript

Excellent Analytical Skills

Excellent Project Management

Use the automation and pre-defined test tools to inspect,analyze,design,develop and implement re- usable atomated test assets to quality assure the solution and its architecture to ensure the overall quality of the solution.

Senior / experienced resources in API (Rest Assured) Automation Engineering with either or both Web and Mobile automation (Selenium /Appium)

NFT skills and experience (with JMeter ) at this level would be advantageous

Must have skills

Rest Assured

Selenium

Java (Strong )

Cucumber

Desired Skills:

Rest Assured

Selenium

Java

Cucumber

Testing Automation

Test suites

Web Testing

Mobile Testing

Selenium WebDriver

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position