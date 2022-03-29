QA Automation Engineer

Grade 12
Bachelors Degree in Computer Science Software Engineering
Previous QA Automation Experience
Advance Programming Skills including Automation System and Database
Familiarity with Programming Script language including Strong Java Script
VBscript
Excellent Analytical Skills
Excellent Project Management
Use the automation and pre-defined test tools to inspect,analyze,design,develop and implement re- usable atomated test assets to quality assure the solution and its architecture to ensure the overall quality of the solution.
Senior / experienced resources in API (Rest Assured) Automation Engineering with either or both Web and Mobile automation (Selenium /Appium)
NFT skills and experience (with JMeter ) at this level would be advantageous
Must have skills
Rest Assured
Selenium
Java (Strong )
Cucumber
Desired Skills:
- Testing Automation
- Test suites
- Web Testing
- Mobile Testing
- Selenium WebDriver
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree