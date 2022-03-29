QA Automation Engineer

Grade 12
Bachelors Degree in Computer Science or Software Engineering
Previous QA Automation Engineering experience
Advanced programming skills incl Automation systems and database
Familiar with programming Script Language incl Strong Java script and VB DScript
Excellent Analytical skills
Excellent project Management
Use the Automation Framework and pre-defined test tools to inspect, Analyze, design, Develope and implement re-usable automation test assets to quality assure the solution and its architecture to ensure that overall quality of the soultion
senior / experienced resources in API (Rest Assured) Automation Engineering with either or both Web and mobile automation (Selenium / Appium)
NTF Skills and experience (With JMeter) at this level would be advantageous
Must have skills: Rest Assured, Selenium, Java (Strong) and Cucumber
Desired Skills:
- Rest Assured
- Selenium
- Java Script
- Cucumber
- API
- Programming Scrip Language
- Project management
- JMeter
- Test automation
- Web Testing
- Mobile Testing
Desired Work Experience:
- Less than 1 year Medical Practise
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree