This is an exciting opportunity for a Senior Front-End Developer to head up and shape the front-end development team.
Key Responsibilities / Accountabilities
- Architect and implement our product’s User Interface from UX Design Specifications.
- Work closely with Development Lead to ensure seamless integration with the Platform.
- Provide technical leadership for the Front-End Development Team:
- Host code reviews, pairing sessions, and mobbing sessions.
- Architect and implement a testing framework for the automation of User Interface testing.
- Provide team leadership for the Front-End Development Team:
- Provide technical guidance to team members.
- Have regular one on one sessions with team members.
- Provide regular feedback on their performance.
- Help them grow their skills and set development goals.
- Hire new team members when needed.
Preferred Qualifications & Experience
- Extensive experience in the .Net Framework and or .Net Core.
- Highly proficient in c#, JavaScript, and TypeScript.
- Proficiency in current user interface design patterns.
- Extensive experience in at least one of the primary UI Frameworks (Angular, React, Vue) with at least some understanding of one of the others.
- Good experience in producing reliable, version-able, restful APIs.
- Solid software development background in data structures, algorithms, and design patterns.
- University Degree.
The candidate will also need to have the following attributes
- Excellent comprehension in areas of logic and mathematics.
- Excellent communication skills, with clients and colleagues.
- A passion to learn and extend knowledge continuously.
- The ability to manage and motivate self and others.
- Good at problem solving and innovative thinking.
- Thrive in an agile environment and be adaptable.
Desired Skills:
- Senior Front-End Developer