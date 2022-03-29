Senior Front-End Developer

Mar 29, 2022

This is an exciting opportunity for a Senior Front-End Developer to head up and shape the front-end development team.

Key Responsibilities / Accountabilities

  • Architect and implement our product’s User Interface from UX Design Specifications.
  • Work closely with Development Lead to ensure seamless integration with the Platform.
  • Provide technical leadership for the Front-End Development Team:
  • Host code reviews, pairing sessions, and mobbing sessions.
  • Architect and implement a testing framework for the automation of User Interface testing.
  • Provide team leadership for the Front-End Development Team:
  • Provide technical guidance to team members.
  • Have regular one on one sessions with team members.
  • Provide regular feedback on their performance.
  • Help them grow their skills and set development goals.
  • Hire new team members when needed.

Preferred Qualifications & Experience

  • Extensive experience in the .Net Framework and or .Net Core.
  • Highly proficient in c#, JavaScript, and TypeScript.
  • Proficiency in current user interface design patterns.
  • Extensive experience in at least one of the primary UI Frameworks (Angular, React, Vue) with at least some understanding of one of the others.
  • Good experience in producing reliable, version-able, restful APIs.
  • Solid software development background in data structures, algorithms, and design patterns.
  • University Degree.

The candidate will also need to have the following attributes

  • Excellent comprehension in areas of logic and mathematics.
  • Excellent communication skills, with clients and colleagues.
  • A passion to learn and extend knowledge continuously.
  • The ability to manage and motivate self and others.
  • Good at problem solving and innovative thinking.
  • Thrive in an agile environment and be adaptable.

Desired Skills:

