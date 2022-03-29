Senior Front End Developer at Sasfin

MAIN PURPOSE OF THE JOB
The front Senior Front-End Developer is accountable for the development, integration, maintenance, configuration, and enhancement of a variety of front-end applications with a focus on Angular, and understanding JQuery, Bootstrap, HTML, CSS & JavaScript.
KEY AREAS OF RESPONSIBILITY
- Creation of front-end systems for a post login environment
- API Integration and consumption of relevant digital business services
- Ensuring the correct client and user experiences aligns to Sasfin’s corporate identity
- Content management and CRM integration
- Working with our Digital agency to implement new designs
- Working with internal business stakeholders, BA’s, QA’s to create or improve business processes
- Create wireframes to test new ideas
- Ensuring application implementations comply with required industry standards
- Follow all change control processes to implement the agreed solution by ensuring that all changes in the system upgrades, systems configuration changes or application parameter changes have been approved by the Change Approval Board (CAB) and have been tested.
- Log, resolve and follow-up issues on a ticket base system (such as JIRA or TFS)
- Maintenance and correction of all UI bugs
- Perform UI testing
- Creating automated front end testing
- Ensuring responsive displays across a multitude of platforms
- Partnering with others to fulfil a business need.
SKILLS/PERSONAL ATTRIBUTES REQUIRED
- Experienced in one or more of the following areas; Wealth, banking, stockbroking, transactional finance, Debtor, Trade & Asset Finance
- Appropriate tertiary qualification – B.Sc. (Computer Science) or B.Sc. (Information Systems) preferred OR Matric with 8 years’ relevant experience in IT
- AND a relevant industry certification such as
- MCPD – Developer: Enterprise Application Developer 4
- MCPD – Developer: Application Developer 4
- MCPD – Developer: Web Developer 4
- 5 years’ experience in Angular, JavaScript, JQuery, Bootstrap, CSS & HTML
- 3 years’ experience using content management systems
- 5 years’ experience in developing and supporting various responsive web sites
- Familiarity with authentication systems to allow client logins (such JWT tokens)
- Understanding of Microsoft .NET technologies with emphasis on C# development in the web and desktop environments using (Visual Studio, HTML5, ASP.Net, JavaScript, CSS, .Net 4 and up, Angular)
- Is proactive with uncertainty and is able engage on a meaningful level
- High command of verbal and written English language.
REMUNERATION
CTC Market-related salary, based on qualification and experience.
Interested applicants can forward their CV to [Email Address Removed] by no later 05 April 2022.
Shortlisted applicants will be required to undergo employment checks.
*Please consider your application unsuccessful if you have not received a response within 2 weeks of submission.
About The Employer:
Sasfin was established in 1951 as a textile trading business. This business was converted into a finance business in the 1960s. Sasfin listed as a trade and equipment financier on the JSE in 1987. Following the listing, Sasfin established SASP in 1991 – the oldest standing securitisation vehicle in South Africa. Following a number of small acquisitions and strong organic growth, Sasfin obtained a banking license in 1999. In 2000 Sasfin acquired Frankel Pollak Securities, which today forms the base of Sasfin Wealth. Sasfin continued to grow both organically and via further acquisitions and today comprises Sasfin Bank, Sasfin Wealth and Sasfin Capital. The Group offers a wide range of financial services and products to entrepreneurs and investors
