Senior Front End Developer at Sasfin

MAIN PURPOSE OF THE JOB

The front Senior Front-End Developer is accountable for the development, integration, maintenance, configuration, and enhancement of a variety of front-end applications with a focus on Angular, and understanding JQuery, Bootstrap, HTML, CSS & JavaScript.

KEY AREAS OF RESPONSIBILITY

Creation of front-end systems for a post login environment

API Integration and consumption of relevant digital business services

Ensuring the correct client and user experiences aligns to Sasfin’s corporate identity

Content management and CRM integration

Working with our Digital agency to implement new designs

Working with internal business stakeholders, BA’s, QA’s to create or improve business processes

Create wireframes to test new ideas

Ensuring application implementations comply with required industry standards

Follow all change control processes to implement the agreed solution by ensuring that all changes in the system upgrades, systems configuration changes or application parameter changes have been approved by the Change Approval Board (CAB) and have been tested.

Log, resolve and follow-up issues on a ticket base system (such as JIRA or TFS)

Maintenance and correction of all UI bugs

Perform UI testing

Creating automated front end testing

Ensuring responsive displays across a multitude of platforms

Partnering with others to fulfil a business need.

SKILLS/PERSONAL ATTRIBUTES REQUIRED

Experienced in one or more of the following areas; Wealth, banking, stockbroking, transactional finance, Debtor, Trade & Asset Finance

Appropriate tertiary qualification – B.Sc. (Computer Science) or B.Sc. (Information Systems) preferred OR Matric with 8 years’ relevant experience in IT

AND a relevant industry certification such as

MCPD – Developer: Enterprise Application Developer 4

MCPD – Developer: Application Developer 4

MCPD – Developer: Web Developer 4

5 years’ experience in Angular, JavaScript, JQuery, Bootstrap, CSS & HTML

3 years’ experience using content management systems

5 years’ experience in developing and supporting various responsive web sites

Familiarity with authentication systems to allow client logins (such JWT tokens)

Understanding of Microsoft .NET technologies with emphasis on C# development in the web and desktop environments using (Visual Studio, HTML5, ASP.Net, JavaScript, CSS, .Net 4 and up, Angular)

Is proactive with uncertainty and is able engage on a meaningful level

High command of verbal and written English language.

REMUNERATION

CTC Market-related salary, based on qualification and experience.

Interested applicants can forward their CV to [Email Address Removed] by no later 05 April 2022.

Shortlisted applicants will be required to undergo employment checks.

*Please consider your application unsuccessful if you have not received a response within 2 weeks of submission.

Desired Skills:

Developer

Wealth

Front-end

Banking

MCDP

.Net

C#

Angular

Javascript

Jquery

Bootstrap

CSS

HTML

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Banking

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Sasfin was established in 1951 as a textile trading business. This business was converted into a finance business in the 1960s. Sasfin listed as a trade and equipment financier on the JSE in 1987. Following the listing, Sasfin established SASP in 1991 – the oldest standing securitisation vehicle in South Africa. Following a number of small acquisitions and strong organic growth, Sasfin obtained a banking license in 1999. In 2000 Sasfin acquired Frankel Pollak Securities, which today forms the base of Sasfin Wealth. Sasfin continued to grow both organically and via further acquisitions and today comprises Sasfin Bank, Sasfin Wealth and Sasfin Capital. The Group offers a wide range of financial services and products to entrepreneurs and investors

Employer & Job Benefits:

Pension Fund

Medical Aid

Performance Bonus

Learn more/Apply for this position