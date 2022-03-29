Senior Robotics Control System Engineer

Role Purpose:
Our client does embed software development for international partners. This allows South African engineers to participate in exciting autonomous robotics projects. They are seeking a dedicated professional that can work with an innovative USA company developing an advance autonomous robot.

How you will make an impact:

  • Lead a remote controls team, developing and maintaining control systems for innovative robotic products
  • Develop and design new prototype devices. This requires a familiarity with the software robotic operating system, system design and integration as well as linear/non-linear and optimal control system design techniques
  • Design systems using mechanical, electrical design and software development skills
  • Create requirements for control systems, failure modes and effect analysis

To be successful in this role, you will need the following skills and experience:

  • S. in Mechanical, Electrical, Software or Mechatronics Engineering (Applicant must show a strong background in both the Electrical and Mechanical disciplines)
  • 5+ years’ experience, or an equivalent combination of education and experience in modern controls for robotics, ROS, navigation, and planning
  • Demonstrated ability to lead a team
  • Demonstrated problem solving skills
  • 5+ years’ experience with Python and C++
  • Excellent verbal and written communication skills, detail oriented and a team player
  • Experience with modern controllers design techniques

Learn more/Apply for this position