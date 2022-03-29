Technical Assistant: Surveys at City of Cape Town

ECONOMIC GROWTH ? PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

TECHNICAL ASSISTANT: SURVEYS

BASIC SALARY: R199 392 PER ANNUM ? REF NO: EG 07/22 ? CAPE TOWN

Requirements:

A valid driver’s licence

Matric certificate with a pass in Mathematics

One year’s experience working under the supervision of a Professional Land Surveyor

Ability to read cadastral documents and plans.

Key performance areas:

Prepare and maintain survey equipment in order to assist the Professional Land Surveyors with logistical support

Provide field support to complete surveys by assisting with setup and calibration of GPS equipment, performing line cutting, clearing and general survey support

Construct cadastral beacons according to the Land Survey Act (No. 8 of 1997) standards, i.e. preparing concrete mix, cutting pegs.

Collect survey records from the Office of the Surveyor-General and retrieve relevant data and information to assist the Professional Land Surveyors to prepare for field surveys as and when required

Assist with searching for beacons or control points and setting out pre-calculated points using values provided by Professional Land Surveyors

Transport specialised and sensitive survey equipment and co-workers

Communicate effectively to avoid confusion during survey operations

Monitor survey vehicle maintenance.

Closing date: 8 April 2022

