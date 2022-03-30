Application Development Manager at First National Bank

- Relevant IT / Computer Science certification / qualification.- 2 to 3 years programming experience as an Application Systems Analyst Programmer or 4 to 5 years’ experience as a Developer.
Duties:
- Drive business profitability in the context of cost management through Information technology solutions.
- Establish, align and manage target and budget goals whilst ensuring effective control of costs for a range of functional areas to increase cost efficiency.
- Develop a IT service culture which builds rewarding relationships, proposes innovations and allows others to provide exceptional client service.
- Cultivate and manage objective working relationships with a variety of stakeholders, including end-users, SME’s, project managers and senior staff members by providing input to business requirements.
- Ensure the team resolve all customer IT service efficiently, and within agreed timelines.
- Translate Business Strategies into actionable goals and execute relevant IT projects / IT initiatives aligned to strategic objectives with specific performance measures and control systems to track progress.
- Comply, understand and implement all steps within IT development and meet governance in terms of legislative and audit requirements.
- Ensure all the required hardware and software contracts and SLA are up to date.
- Approve orders and sign off invoices for all related IT development.
- Manage agreed IT projects to ensure successful implementation within agreed timelines and ensure effectiveness of projects by investigating the integrated nature of the project, requirements must be distributed to all affected Business units in order that they prioritise the project.
- Communicate accurately on IT Project status in all appropriate meetings as well as on the relevant reports.
- Prepare business cases for projects and technology updates.
- Support best practice and innovation in the operational model through critical assessment of its workings and challenge to its design assumptions.
- Analyse and develop business improvements based on data analysed, data collected, reviewed, and incorporation of all internal and external benchmarking data into IT project planning.
- Manage own development to increase own competencies.
- Support peers and colleagues across IT functions through knowledge sharing / mentoring / coaching.
- Plan and manage performance, skills development, employment equity, talent and culture of team in order to improve innovation, achieve efficiencies and increase competencies.
Desired Skills:
- It Management
- Agile Methods
- Team Development
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Banking
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree