C# Developer at Ntice Search

Mar 30, 2022

An established digital marketing agency based in Durban (KZN) is looking for a C# Developer to join their team. You will be responsible for the analysis, design, development, testing and implementation using C#.

Duties:

  • Design, development and testing of applications
  • Responsible for regular communication throughout the development process
  • Implementation, testing and bug-fix functionality
  • Design and implementation of software projects using C# ASP.NET WebForms / MVC / Web API, SharePoint
  • Provide support to team and client
  • Design, build and maintain an efficient and readable C# code base
  • Ability to follow instructions as per the brief and flag any issues before project start date

Requirements:

  • 2+ years of software development experience
  • Proficient in C#.Net and/ OR SharePoint and frameworks (Dev Express, Construct, Unity3D, Entity framework, various Bot frameworks)
  • Experience with HTML, JavaScript and web development frameworks (AngularJS, Bootstrap, jQuery, Kendu UI)
  • Mobile apps development using Ionic, Android Studio, Xamarin, Swift or equivalent
  • Proven experience with software design and web development
  • Proficient with relational databases and SQL (MS SQL and MY SQL)
  • Experience with web services development (SOAP, REST)
  • Strong Object-Oriented Programming, MVC, Design patterns and SOLID principles
  • Experience with servers and third-party services (Facebook, MS Azure)
  • Ability to test projects (UAT and Unit testing)
  • Knowledge of source code version control (Git / Azure DevOps)
  • Basic knowledge of web server set up (IIS / Apache)

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • SharePoint
  • HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position